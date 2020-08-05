Panhandle Perspectives: Leafy spurge – invasive plant of western Nebraska

Leafy spurge flowers are very similar in color to yellow sweetclover and from a distance, both appear similar, so a close inspection is required to make proper plant identification.

Leafy spurge has a very extensive root system, most of which is in the top foot of soil, but the vertical roots may grow to depths of 15 feet or more. This root system contains substantial nutrient reserves which allows the plant to recover from environmental stresses, mowing and other control efforts. The horizonal root system can spread 15 feet from the crown each year. The woody roots have numerous buds that are capable of producing new shoots.

Leafy spurge contains a white, milky latex in all parts of the plant that distinguishes it from other weeds when in the vegetative growing stage. The plant also contains a toxic substance that serves as an irritant, emetic and purgative when consumed by livestock. It has caused death in cattle, sheep and loss of hair and inflammation on the feet of horses. However, sheep and goats can graze leafy spurge as part of their diet, as a form of cultural control of the plant.

Habitat