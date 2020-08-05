Panhandle Perspectives: Panhandle Center hosts field day Aug. 20

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Rapid City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The University of Nebraska Panhandle Research and Extension Center will partner with the Nebraska Dry Bean Growers Association on August 20 to host the annual field tour, Panhandle Agricultural Research and Technology Tour (PARTT). The in-person event will be conducted with social distancing and other precautions to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

The 2020 event will highlight up-to-date research on dry beans, corn, sugarbeets, and alternative crops. Entry is free.

PARTT will include tours of crop research plots; lunch; afternoon presentations on timely topics under the main tent; and a chance to see new ag technology. Anybody who can’t come for the entire day is free to come for any part of the event and stay as long as they can.

Registration begins at 8:30 a.m. at the Panhandle Center, 4502 Avenue I in Scottsbluff. At 9 a.m., speakers will address the group. The tentative speaker list includes Mike Boehm, Vice President and Vice Chancellor of UNL’s Institute of Agriculture and Natural Resources (schedule allowing). Plot tours begin at 9:30 a.m. and last until lunch. Trailers will take visitors on the plot tours. Each stop will last about 25 minutes.

A number of precautions will be in place to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 virus during PARTT.