Panhandle Public Health District moving to Phase 4

As of Sept. 11, Panhandle Public Health District is in Phase 4 of Governor Pete Rickett's Directed Health Measure.

“We understand the need for our communities to continue to have relaxed measures, but please think of people you meet every day who need your continued protection and vigilance. As we move into this new phase, your actions are more critical now than ever before. We all want to feel a sense of normalcy, but we must do it safely. Please continue to do these very simple acts out of kindness and humility for others,” said Kim Engel, Health Director.

It remains critical to practice the prevention strategies of social distancing, wearing a mask when we can’t keep 6 feet apart, staying home when we don’t feel good, and increased hand hygiene.

This is important because moving into Phase 4, does not mean we are in the green on the risk dial. In fact, our risk is likely to increase as the restrictions are decreased. We can do more together by taking personal responsibility to reduce the risk of COVID. In fact, if we wear a mask when we cannot keep 6 feet apart, there is hardly anything we can’t do.