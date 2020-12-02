Panhandle risk begins to show decline

For the first time in several weeks, the dial put out by Panhandle Public Health District (PPHD) reversed its direction, going from about midway into the Severe Risk category to nearly into High Risk. While this certainly is welcome news, there is still quite a distance to go before coming back into the Moderate or Low categories.

The coming weeks will also give a better picture as to the impact of any travel and/or gatherings over the Thanksgiving and Christmas holidays.

Deaths remain at 10 for Dawes County, though an additional COVID-related death is being reported in Scotts Bluff County, that being a male in his 60s. This brings the total deaths in the Panhandle to 50.

“We share our deepest condolences with the family and friends of this gentleman,” said Paulette Schnell, Director of Scotts Bluff County Health Department. “As a community, it’s critical we continue taking every precaution against the COVID virus for our most vulnerable.”

In Dawes County, there have been 479 confirmed cases, with 398 recovered and 71 active. Sioux County has 18 confirmed, with 14 recovered, three active and one death. Sheridan has 277 confirmed, 243, recovered, 30 active and four deaths. Box Butte has 634 confirmed, 530 recovered, 101 active and three deaths.