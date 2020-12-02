Panhandle risk begins to show decline

For the first time in several weeks, the dial put out by Panhandle Public Health District (PPHD) reversed its direction, going from about midway into the Severe Risk category to nearly into High Risk. While this certainly is welcome news, there is still quite a distance to go before coming back into the Moderate or Low categories.
The coming weeks will also give a better picture as to the impact of any travel and/or gatherings over the Thanksgiving and Christmas holidays.
Deaths remain at 10 for Dawes County, though an additional COVID-related death is being reported in Scotts Bluff County, that being a male in his 60s. This brings the total deaths in the Panhandle to 50.
“We share our deepest condolences with the family and friends of this gentleman,” said Paulette Schnell, Director of Scotts Bluff County Health Department. “As a community, it’s critical we continue taking every precaution against the COVID virus for our most vulnerable.”
In Dawes County, there have been 479 confirmed cases, with 398 recovered and 71 active. Sioux County has 18 confirmed, with 14 recovered, three active and one death. Sheridan has 277 confirmed, 243, recovered, 30 active and four deaths. Box Butte has 634 confirmed, 530 recovered, 101 active and three deaths.
Of the 71 active cases, there is only one in the Chadron Public Schools district, at Chadron Middle School. There are 13 quarantined staff and students. The district has had 32 cases since the start of the school year.
Chadron State has 11 active cases, nine in students and two in employees. The college has had a total 139 positive cases since August.
Statewide there are 126,466 positive cases. Hospital bed availability is at 32%, ICU bed availability is at 27% and ventilator availability is at 68%.
Though there have been no further tightening of the Directed Health Measures by Gov. Pete Ricketts, in anticipation of that possibility the annual Parade of Lights was modified to a Community Cruise, similar to those this past summer, on Friday, Dec. 4.
The tree lighting has also been moved to Dec. 4 at 4:45 p.m., ahead of the Cruise, set for 5-7 p.m. The lighting will be at the Second Street Plaza, and the complimentary chili and hot chocolate at that location is still planned.
Those who planned floats for the parade, or already had them built, can still drive them in the Cruise or park them for display in at the southeast corner of Third and Morehead.
People are encouraged to follow the recommendations from Panhandle Public Health, and wear masks and social distance when not cruising.
“What does Swiss cheese have to do with the COVID pandemic response effort? It’s important to recognize that no single intervention is perfect at preventing disease spread,” stated Jessica Davies, Assistant Health Director with PPHD.
“When you think of Swiss cheese, it has various holes but what if there are enough layers of prevention measures being taken that those holes don’t align and ultimately keep people safe.”
Personal Responsibilities:
• Physical distancing
• Staying home if you are sick
• Masks
• Frequently washing your hands and coughing into your elbow/sleeve
• Avoiding touching your face
Shared Responsibilities:
• Fast and sensitive testing and tracing
• Ventilation, outdoors, air filtration
• Government messaging & financial support
• Quarantine & Isolation
• Vaccines
Davies continued, “Each of these measures, or layers for that matter, has imperfections or holes. However, multiple layers improve the success of the response effort. When we say, ‘we are all in this together,’ we are not just being cheesy, it’s because we mean it!
“It takes each and every one of us making safe and informed choices not just for ourselves and family members but the overall community as well.”
Davies also shared safety precautions for winter sports and activities. Winter sports practices and activities have been happening for the past few weeks. As games and competitions are nearing, the Nebraska School Activities Association and the Governor’s Directed Health Measure outline the following requirements for student, staff, and attendee safety:
• Participant households are only being allowed entry, they must sit as a household group at least six foot from other household groups. Attendees must also be on the school list to gain entry. Each school may have a specific limit.
• Masks are required, if anyone fails to comply they will be expected to leave.
• There may be specific guidance from the host school, it is important that participants and attendees abide by that guidance.
• Please respect the host school’s capacity requirements.
• If experiencing any symptoms of illness, please do not attend.
Concerned about COVID-19?
