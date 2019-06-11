Blood Drive
RSVP will sponsor a blood drive at the United Methodist Church, 847 Shelton, Tuesday, June 25 from 11:15 a.m. - 4:45 p.m.
Oelrichs Butte Festival
The first-ever Oelrichs Butte Festival will be July 27 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Fifth and Main streets in Oelrichs. The event will include a chili cookoff ($10 to enter), a pie making contest ($2 to enter), a watermelon eating contest, horseshoe and corn hole matches, games for kids and adults, food and craft vendors and more. Contact Lyn for contest information and to register at 605-890-2180 and Mandy at 605-685-5712 to sign up as a vendor.
Ride the Ridge
The annual Ride the Ridge is planned for June 15 at Fort Robinson State Park this year. Pre-registration for overnight guests will be at the mare barns June 14 from 5-7 p.m. Registration on the day of the ride will be from 8-9 a.m. This year’s event again includes a variety of options for participants. A five to six mile trail ride will kick off at 9 a.m. to be followed by lunch (on your own). Riders can then enjoy another five to six mile trail ride at 1 p.m. or take part in the Trail Challenge, a clinic and trail competition with Larry Voecks. Ride the Ridge is free, but the Trail Challenge does carry a $5 entry fee.
School Transportation Meeting
There will be a meeting July 10 from 1-3 p.m. at Chadron High School to brainstorm ideas for transporting Chadron Public School District children who live outside the city limits but inside the three-mile buffer to school. If you have an interest in helping with this planning, please plan to attend.
Pine Ridge Quilt Guild
The Pine Ridge Quilt Guild will hold its monthly meeting June 12 at 7 p.m. in the Prairie Pines Lodge East Activity Room. A demonstration on “Fractured Quilts” will be given by Sue Unverzagt. Please bring any items you have for Show and Tell. Visitors are welcome.
Western Wildlife Art Show
The 46th annual Western Wildlife Art Show will take place at the Fort Robinson Veterinary Hospital July 2-4. Sponsors of the event are invited to a “Meet the Artists Dinner” July 1 at 5 p.m., and the art show will be open all to the public the during the Crawford Fourth of July celebration. This year’s event once again features the Children’s Wall of Art on July 3. Children are invited to create their own works of art from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. that day ($3 entry fee), with awards presented at 4 p.m. Coloring pages will be provided for children under 10; ages 11-18 will have a choice of a coloring page or drawing their own picture.
White River Wacipi
The annual White River Wacipi is scheduled for June 29-30 at the Crawford City Park.
The event will include traditional Native American dancing, exhibits, demonstrations, activities, food, vendors and a youth day camp and dance contest. Saturday’s schedule includes a ground blessing at 10 a.m., followed by the grand entry at 11 a.m. and an evening meal at 6 p.m. Sunday will feature church services at 10 a.m., a grand entry at noon and an evening meal at 5 p.m.
The public is invited to attend, and admission is free.
Railroader Coffee
There will be a Railroader Coffee for former and current employees of the railroad June 17 at 9 a.m. at Helen's/The Grove.