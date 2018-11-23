Veterans Essentials Closet
The Veterans Essentials Closet is taking donations of essential goods for local veterans. Items needed for distribution include the following: dish and laundry soap, cleaning supplies, toiletries, blankets, coats, towels, winter gear, laundry baskets, etc. Items can be dropped off at the Veterans Service Office at 342 Main Street or at Paris Fisher Auto Sales. Veterans are welcome to stop by the VSO if they need items.
Legion District Meeting
The Legion Family's District 1 meeting will Nov. 30 at 6 p.m. at the Bill Dowling Legion #12 Post in Chadron (123 Bordeaux Street). The meal will be at 6 p.m., followed by the meeting. All Legion and Auxiliary Members welcome.
ALA meeting
The Bill Dowling American Legion Auxiliary Unit 12 will meet Nov. 26 at 6 p.m. at the Chadron American Legion, 123 Bordeaux Street in Chadron. Items to discuss include the upcoming District 1 meeting Nov. 30, the Nebraska ALA Christmas Party at the Hot Springs VA Dec. 1 and decorating an ALA Christmas tree at the Courthouse. “Ditty bags” (bags with small gifts for VA Veterans at Hot Springs) will be assembled. Cookies are also being collected and may be dropped off at the Legion any time during November.
The ditty bags and cookies will be delivered to the Hot Springs VA Dec. 1. Please consider donating 10 identical items (playing cards, notepads, soap, a few stamps, lip balm, hand sanitizer, hand lotion, socks, etc.) to be included in the ditty bags. Also please consider making cookies (bagged one to two dozen per bag) for the veterans as well.
Cookies and ditty bag items can be dropped off at the Legion Hall throughout the month of November. These items are the only Christmas presents some of the veterans receive. Please note there will be no meeting in December. Regular monthly meetings will resume in January.
Also all dues should be paid by Jan. 1, 2019. You may remit your dues to
Treasurer Marilyn Hills. Any person interesting in possibly joining the
Auxiliary (and existing members) are encourage to attend the meeting. For more information, please call Auxiliary President Vicki Kotschwar at 308-432-3615.
SWANN yard waste service
The Solid Waste Agency of Northwest Nebraska will discontinue collection of green grass and leaves dumpsters Nov. 30. Yard waste collection will resume in April 2019.
CCL Viewing Party
The Chadron chapter of Citizens Climate Lobby will host a viewing party of the film “Rising Seas” Nov. 27 from 6-7:30 p.m. at the Bean Broker in Chadron. Watch the free documentary from HBO’s Vice series about the effects of climate change on sea levels and stay for a brief discussion following the film.
Garden Club meeting
The Chadron Garden Club will meet Dec. 3 at 6 p.m. at the Immanuel Lutheran Church at Seventh and Ann streets. The program is yet to be determined. Hostesses will be Renae Noble and Cheri Schrack.
VA Christmas Party
The American Legion Auxiliary Nebraska Christmas Party is scheduled for Dec. 1 at the Hot Springs VA. All persons are invited to attend and spend an afternoon of sharing with the veterans - cookies and "ditty bags" of small gifts will be distributed. For some veterans this is the only Christmas they have. Please consider spending a few hours at this heartwarming and worthy event. Contact ALA President Vicki Kotschwar,(308-432-3615) or contact any other ALA member for more details.