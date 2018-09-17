RSVP blood drive
The Retired and Senior Volunteer Program (RSVP) is hosting a Blood Drive in conjunction with United Blood Services in Chadron Oct. 11 from 11 a.m. to 4:45 p.m. at the United Methodist Church (847 Shelton). Please contact Rachel with RSVP at 430-1836 or go to https://bloodhero.com and use code: chadron to make an appointment.
History in Action Day
The Dawes County Historical Museum will host its 22nd annual History in Action Day Sept. 30 from 1-5 p.m. at the museum on Old Country Club Road. There will be horse drawn wagons, antique cars, rug making, leather working, spinning, a cider press, butter churning, corn shelling, roping and live music.
Legend Buttes Rumble
The Legend Buttes Rumble in Crawford will return for another year Sept. 21-22. The Hot Rod, Custom and Classic car show is sponsored by the Crawford Area Chamber of Commerce. Events kick off Friday with a barbecue for participants, with public activities planned for Saturday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. The Legend Buttes Rumble includes the car show, a car corral, swap meet, music and other activities. Pre-registration for car owners is open now for $25. Day-of registration will be available for $30, while the burnout contest and swap meet registration is $20 each.
Diabetes prevention program
The National Diabetes Prevention Program (Prevent T2) by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (Prevent T2) is a free program to help people take charge of their health, learn ways to practice good self-care, and prevent or delay Type 2 diabetes. Participants learn how to eat healthy, add physical activity to their life, manage stress, stay motivated, and solve problems that can get in the way of healthy changes. Classes start in September at Western Community Health Resources in Chadron. Contact Amy Langford at Western Community Health Resources at (308) 747 2415 for more information or to register!