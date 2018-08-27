Sioux County Historical Trek
The 35th annual Sioux County Historical Trek will take place Sept. 8. The Historical Treks tour various parts of Sioux County and the surrounding area, exploring local sites and history.
This year’s Trek will travel through east central Sioux County, and visit the historic communities of Belmont and Marsland. We will also tour the Belmont Tunnel, Nebraska’s only railroad tunnel, which is no longer in use. After leaving Marsland, we will drive to Box Butte Reservoir and have a picnic lunch. Then the group will journey back to Harrison via Crawford, stopping for ice cream along the way.
The group will travel by bus, and the cost to join the trek is $30. Meet at the Sioux County Museum in Harrison at 7:45 a.m. for registration, coffee and doughnuts. Bring a sack lunch for the picnic; the museum will provide bottled water.
Please call the museum to register for the trek no later than Aug. 31 at 308-668-2110 or 308-665-5175.
Music concerts planned
CSC’s Concert Choir and Community Choir will perform Sunday, Nov. 11, at 3 p.m. at the Chadron Arts Center. The Wind Symphony and Community Band will perform Friday, Nov. 9, at 7:30 p.m. at Memorial Hall’s Auditorium. The Community Band will join with the Wind Symphony for the annual Holiday Concert Thursday, Dec. 6, at 7:30 p.m. at Memorial Hall’s Auditorium.
Legend Buttes Rumble slated
The Legend Buttes Rumble in Crawford will return for another year Sept. 21-22. The Hot Rod, Custom and Classic car show is sponsored by the Crawford Area Chamber of Commerce. Events kick off Friday with a barbecue for participants, with public activities planned for Saturday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. The Legend Buttes Rumble includes the car show, a car corral, swap meet, music and other activities. Pre-registration for car owners is open now for $25. Day-of registration will be available for $30, while the burnout contest and swap meet registration is $20 each.
Electronic recycling day
Keep Chadron Beautiful is providing an opportunity to clean out your old electronics and dispose of them responsibly Sept.15 from 9 a.m. to noon. Take your old electronics to Chadron Federal Credit Union to be disposed of by ABC Recycling. All electronics such as computers, VCR’s, fax machines, printers, laptops and small household electronics with cords will be accepted. CRT monitors and televisions are limited to three per vehicle. No vacuums, microwaves or console TVs will be accepted.
Partial funding is provided by a grant from the Nebraska Department of Environmental Quality and Great Plains Communications. Participants are requested to make a donation to help cover recycling costs.
Contact Keep Chadron Beautiful for more information 432-3805.
Crawford Rock Show
The Crawford Rock Show is once again scheduled for Labor Day weekend Aug. 31 to Sept. 3 in the Crawford City Park. The public is welcome. The show opens at 8 a.m. and with free events including field trips to Agate Gravel Bed at 8 a.m. daily. There is also a rock auction at 7 p.m. Saturday.
Financial planning class offered
St. Patrick’s Catholic Church is offering a nine-week money management course titled Dave Ramsey Financial Peace University beginning Sunday, Sept. 9 at 6 p.m. in the parish Media Room. This course will teach the basics of budgeting, how to eliminate debt, and help you plan your financial future. This cost for the class and accompanying kit it $99.00. Contact the parish office at 308-432-2626 if you are interested in participating.