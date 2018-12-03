Historical Marker Mapping
The Tourism Development sub-committee of Dawes County Joint Planning will have a meeting Dec. 7 at 4 p.m. to discuss the production of a mapping product that can be shared with tourists, schools and local community members identifying historical markers and locations in the northern Panhandle and surrounding areas. The meeting will take place at the Tailgate in Crawford, and anyone ideas or who is interested in assisting with the development of the multi-county project is invited to attend. Contact Jean Norman at 430-1329 for information or with questions.
Chadron Garden Club
The Chadron Garden Club will meet Jan. 21, 2019, at 7 p.m. at the Immanuel Lutheran Church at Seventh and Ann streets. Hostesses will be Wendy Roberts and Ava Hawthorne, and the group will work on a craft project.
Veterans Essentials Closet
The Veterans Essentials Closet is taking donations of essential goods for local veterans. Items needed for distribution include the following: dish and laundry soap, cleaning supplies, toiletries, blankets, coats, towels, winter gear, laundry baskets, etc. Items can be dropped off at the Veterans Service Office at 342 Main Street or at Paris Fisher Auto Sales. Veterans are welcome to stop by the VSO if they need items.
Hay Springs Santa Soup Cookoff Extravaganza
The 16th Annual Hay Springs Santa Soup Cookoff Extravaganza will be on Dec. 7 at the Lister-Sage Community Center in Hay Springs. The Craft Fair is open from 4-7:30 p.m., with the cookoff beginning at 5 p.m. The Night, the Lights and Music Concert will be at 7:30 p.m. in the High School Auditorium.
C.A.R.E. Holiday Gift Show
The Christmas for C.A.R.E. Holiday Gift Show will be Dec. 8 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Gordon City Auditorium. Get your Christmas shopping done and support cancer awareness, resources and expenses (C.A.R.E.). There will be a variety of vendors to browse.
Pine Ridge Job Corps Winter Holiday Dinner
Pine Ridge Job Corps will have its 40th Winter Holiday Banquet Dec. 7 at 11:30 a.m. There will b a short program after dinner. Please RSVP by calling 432-8606 by Wednesday, Dec. 5. The menu includes: Roast Tom Turkey, Honey Glazed Ham, Dressing, Mashed Potatoes w/gravy, Green Bean Casserole, Crispy Tossed Salad, Cranberry Sauce, Hawaiian Rolls and Butter, Assorted Pies, Hot & Cold Beverages.
Hemingford Annual Holiday Play
The Hemingford Annual Holiday Play presents "A Seussified Christmas Carol" and "The Best Christmas Pageant Ever." The play will be presented on Dec. 16 at 6:30 p.m. at the Alliance PAC Center and Dec. 17 at 7 p.m. at the Hemingford Multipurpose Hall. Tickets can be purchased at the Hemingford Credit Union or the Alliance Chamber of Commerce. Prices are $10 / adult and $5 / child.