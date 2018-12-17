Ghost Hunt
The Chadron Public Library will host a Ghost Hunt Dec. 20 at 6 p.m. The number of participants is limited, so those interested must sign up prior to the event. For more information or to sign up call 432-0531. Participants will meet at the library to begin the hunt.
Chadron Garden Club
The Chadron Garden Club will meet Jan. 21, 2019, at 7 p.m. at the Immanuel Lutheran Church at Seventh and Ann streets. Hostesses will be Wendy Roberts and Ava Hawthorne, and the group will work on a craft project.
Christmas Eve Services
The Chadron United Methodist Church at 847 Shelton Street will have a candlelight Christmas Eve Service with Communion Dec. 24 at 6 p.m. Everyone is welcome. Services will also be offered at Prairie Pines Lodge at 2 p.m. on Christmas Eve.
Veterans Essentials Closet
The Veterans Essentials Closet is taking donations of essential goods for local veterans. Items needed for distribution include the following: dish and laundry soap, cleaning supplies, toiletries, blankets, coats, towels, winter gear, laundry baskets, etc. Items can be dropped off at the Veterans Service Office at 342 Main Street or at Paris Fisher Auto Sales. Veterans are welcome to stop by the VSO if they need items.
Helping Heroes on the Home Front
Helping Heroes on the Home Front is returning for its second year in honor of the late Terry Cogdill.
Individuals are asked to sponsor a wreath for $25 in honor of or in memory of a service member. The wreaths will be displayed on the Chadron American Legion lawn at 123 Bordeaux St. from Nov. 30 to Dec. 31. Donations for additional wreaths are always welcome. Sales will continue until Christmas Eve, and all proceeds are used to aid local veterans with needs that other programs do not cover (mowing lawns, snow removal, etc).
The event is sponsored by the American Legion Auxiliary. Contact Joni at 430-1597 to sponsor a wreath.