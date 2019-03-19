Pinewood Derby
The Cub Scouts Pinewood Derby will be March 24 at the Assumption Arena in Chadron. Doors will open at 1 p.m., with the race set to start at 2 p.m. There will be a People’s Choice vote and a cake auction.
Severe Weather Spotter Training
Region 23 Emergency Management and the National Weather Service are sponsoring two Severe Weather Spotter trainings in Dawes County during April. The first is planned for April 2 from 10-11 a.m. at the Lakota/Ponderosa Room at the Chadron State College Student Center, while the second will be April 7 at 6 p.m. at the Fort Robinson Buffalo Barracks. Current weather spotters, firefighters, law enforcement officers, land management employees, emergency service technicians, transportation operators, outdoor recreation and weather enthusiasts are invited to attend.
Training will include definitions and climatology of severe and fire weather, training on cloud and storm recognition, storm hazards and safety tips, and weather reporting procedures.
Across Western Nebraska, over 400 volunteer weather spotters and cooperative observers provide valuable weather information which is fundamental in helping the NWS protect lives and property. Forecasts are often based on observer data, and even warnings for severe weather have been issued based on information received from trained volunteer spotters, cooperative observers and/or relayed by a HAM operator.
For more information about the NWS spotter program, please see our local office Web page at http://www.weather.gov/cheyenne/ or our national severe weather awareness Web page at http://www.nws.noaa.gov/os/thunderstorm/.
Please bring a friend, relative or other interested weather enthusiasts. We look forward to seeing you at the training session. If you have questions, please call Aviva Braun, NOAA, NWS (307) 772-2468, Nan Gould, Region 23 Emergency Management Agency (308) 432-2251, or Chief Prosser, Crawford Department (308) 430-1958.
NNTA Meeting
The Nebraska Northwest Trails annual meeting will be March 28 at 6 p.m. at Country Kitchen. If anyone is interested in membership, they can find membership options and forms at nwnebraskatrails.com.
Pine Ridge Quilt Guild Sew Day
The Pine Ridge Quilt Guild will hold a Sew Day on March 23 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Prairie Pines Lodge East Activity Room. Please bring your personal projects to work on. Patsy Futtere will be available to assist for those who wish to create a Block Holder. Visitors are welcome.
Adult Reading Challenge
Grow with Books! Is the title of Chadron Public Library Adult Reading Challenge 2019.
The final schedule of events is as follows:
March 21, 6-8:30 p.m. A Spring Time Evening Tuscan Supper. Learn how to make a Tuscan meal and eat it too!
March 21 - Last day to return reading logs.
March 25 - Winners of the Reading Challenges announced at 3:30 p.m.
Chadron Chamber Banquet
The Chadron Chamber of Commerce annual banquet will be March 21 from 6-8 p.m. at the Chadron Arts Center. Tickets must be purchased by March 20 from the Chamber office at 706 West Third Street. Tickets are $12 each and include entry, meal and two drink tickets.
CCL Viewing Party
The Chadron chapter of Citizens’ Climate Lobby will host a Human Element Part I Viewing Party March 26, from 6-7:30 p.m. at the Bean Broker.
The Human Element Part I follows photographer James Balog as he examines how climate change is affecting air and water. The film is 45 minutes long followed by a short discussion.