Hunter Education Class
There will be a Hunter Education Class with instructor Roger Eaton Oct. 5-6 at the Dawes County Fairgrounds in Chadron. Interested participants must register online at https://my.register-ed.com.
Hound Dog U
Dog obedience classes for novice and advanced dog owners will begin in October with instructor Roger Eaton at the Dawes County Fairgrounds in Chadron. The eight-week classes will take place every Tuesday evening from Oct. 1 to Nov. 19. Novice classes will be from 7-8 p.m., followed by advanced classes from 8-9 p.m. For more information, contact Eaton at 432-3768 in the evenings or at 432-4040 during the day.
Section 8 applications closing
Effective Oct. 1, the Chadron Housing Authority will no longer accept Section 8 applications until further notice. The agency is still accepting Elderly/Disabled applications, as well as family housing applications.
PRJC Community Dinner
Pine Ridge Job Corps will have its annual Community Relations Dinner Oct. 1 at 6:30 p.m. in the Cafeteria. Please RSVP to 308-432-8606.
Quilt Guild Sew Day
The Pine Ridge Quilt Guild Sew Day will take place Sept. 28 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Prairie Pines Lodge. Guests are welcome; bring your own project and supplies. Members are encouraged to bring supplies to work on items to donate to the Ronald McDonald House Santa Shop. The Guild has supported the Ronald McDonald House's Christmas Gift Shop for several years with donated crafts. The Gift Shop enables pediatric patients and their families to "shop" for gifts for their loved ones without cost. Visitors are welcome, as are donations from the community.
Story Foundation applications open
The C.A. Story Foundation is now accepting applications for the 2019 grant cycle. Non-profit organizations with a federal identification number that are registered under the 501(c) 3 code in the following counties are eligible to apply: Deuel, Cheyenne, Kimball, Banner, Morrill, Garden, Scottsbluff, Box Butte, Sioux, Dawes and Sheridan. Funds will be awarded in December. Applications are due Nov. 15 and are available by contacting Marilyn Moncrief at PO Box 351, Sidney, NE, 69162.
Cribbage Club meetings
The Chadron Cribbage Group will meet on the first and third Wednesdays of each month this fall at 7 p.m. at Prairie Pines. The group is open to the public for anyone who plays the game or wants to learn it. Each cribbage night consists of two to four games and plenty of laughter. Call 308-747-2127 with questions.
HAM Radio Club
The Pine Ridge Amateur Radio Club, a group of HAM radio operators, meets every Saturday at the Prairie Pines Lodge at 8 a.m. Anyone interested in joining the group can stop by or contact Ron Cashon at 430-3873.
Monday Evening Bike Rides
Bike riders looking for a group to enjoy a ride with are invited to participate in the Monday Evening Bike Rides each week at 6 p.m. Riders are directed to gather at the First National Bank North Platte parking lot prior to 6 so the ride can begin promptly. You must have your own bike and water, and the group recommends bringing a helmet and reflective clothing.
This ride is for fun only. The route will be on the street so safety is a priority for everyone. Drivers in Chadron are not accustomed to bike groups on the street, so riders will need to be cautious at all times. Most of the route will be in residential areas; however, the route crosses Highways 20 and 385 one to two times. The ride is about one and a half hours with a 10 minute break at the halfway point. The group will not stop for people with flat tires. Call Merle Morford at 308-430-2902 with any questions.
Registration for Panhandle ServSafe® Training
Nebraska Extension will be offering the ServSafe® Manager Training Program for food service managers and employees Nov. 20-21, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Panhandle Research and Extension Center, Bluestem Room, 4502 Ave I, Scottsbluff.
Registrations are due by Nov. 1. Find the registration form and more information at https://extension.unl.edu/statewide/northernpanhandle/ or contact Nebraska Extension at 308-432-3373 or Jamie Goffena at jgoffena2@unl.edu.
Providing safe food to customers is an ultimate goal of restaurants and food services. The ServSafe® Manager Training is the industry leader for food service training and is part of the National Restaurant Association Management Certification Program. Over one million food service managers and employees have been certified through ServSafe®.
Food Service professionals will learn at the training about preventing food safety issues they face daily. Key topics will be:
• Provide safe food
• Prevent contamination, food-borne illness & food allergens
• The Safe Food Handler
• Avoid hazards in purchasing, receiving and storage of food
• Safe food preparation, holding and service
• Food safety management systems
• Safe facilities and pest management
• Cleaning and sanitizing
Participants will receive the latest edition of ServSafe® Manager book, materials, refreshment and lunches. They also may take the ServSafe® Food Protection Manager Certification exam at the conclusion of the training.