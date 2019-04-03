1057th Open House
The 1057th Military Police Company in Chadron will host an open house April 7 from 1-3 p.m. at the Chadron Readiness Center at 485 East 12th St. There will be opportunities for hands-on experience with military weapons, armored vehicles, maintenance equipment and more.
Chadron Citizens' Climate Lobby events
The Chadron chapter of the Citizens' Climate Lobby monthly meeting will be April 16 from 6:30-8 p.m. at the CCU Church at 370 Chadron Ave.
We will discuss local issues related to climate change and listen to a national call. Come at 6:20ish for a potluck dinner. All are welcome.
The Chadron chapter of Citizens’ Climate Lobby will host a Human Element Part II Viewing Party April 30 from 6-7:30 p.m. at the Bean Broker.
The Human Element Part II follows photographer James Balog as he examines how climate change is affecting fire and earth. The film is 45 minutes long followed by a short discussion.
Library Computer Classes
Chadron Public Library is offering one final computer class April 10 at 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. This session will focus on MS Publisher. For more information, call 432-0531.
Horses take over Sandoz Gallery
The Mari Sandoz High Plains Heritage Center will open its newest show April 13. “Heavenly Horses” will remain on display through May 31, featuring photos of Mari Sandoz at the Lazy VV Ranch, Sandoz’s niece Eleanor’s Arabian farm, art from Mud Puddle Moon Studio and Breyer Horses on loan from Lori Fisher. Tami Bauer of Mud Puddle Moon Studio will serve as Artist in Residence for a Day April 29. The show will open April 13 with a reception from 1-3 p.m.
QPR training, documentary screening
There will be a QPR (Question, Persuade, Refer) training for suicide prevention April 3 at 6 p.m. at the Chadron Middle School Library. The QPR training is designed to teach parents and other interested community members the warning signs of suicide and how to respond. In addition, the film “The Mind Inside” will be screened April 5 at noon at the CSC Student Center. The 30-minute film explores mental health in public schools and will be followed by a panel discussion.
Ride the Ridge
The annual Ride the Ridge is planned for June 15 at Fort Robinson State Park this year. Pre-registration for overnight guests will be at the mare barns June 14 from 5-7 p.m. Registration on the day of the ride will be from 8-9 a.m. This year’s event again includes a variety of options for participants. A five to six mile trail ride will kick off at 9 a.m. to be followed by lunch (on your own). Riders can then enjoy another five to six mile trail ride at 1 p.m. or take part in the Trail Challenge, a clinic and trail competition with Larry Voecks. Ride the Ridge is free, but the Trail Challenge does carry a $5 entry fee.
Self-Defense classes planned
88Tactical, an organization from Tekamah, which offers training courses for “every goal, every skill level and every scenario,” is coming to Chadron April 5-6 to teach two Basic Women’s Primal Defense classes. These courses are for females 12 years and older. The Friday 6 - 10 pm class is open to community members at the cost of $60. A $20. cash refund will be given to every student upon completion of the class. Register for this class online by April 5 at 88tactical.com - locate the course under the “Civilian Courses” tab dropdown options.
A second Basic Women’s Primal Defense class will be offered Saturday from 8:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m. at no cost for CSC students only. To enroll, contact abuchmann@csc.edu .
The Youth Anti-Bullying/Anti-Abduction class has been cancelled due to insufficient enrollment.
This opportunity is provided by Indivisible Chadron and the generosity of many community members. Contact Cheryl Welch with questions (308-432-3519 or loswelchitos@gmail.com).
Stars of Tomorrow is Sunday
The Chadron Kiwanis Club’s annual Stars of Tomorrow will take place at 3 p.m. on Sunday, April 7 in the Chadron High School Auditorium. Approximately 10 entries are expected for the talent show, which is open to youths from kindergarten through high school.
Before the awards are presented, a former Stars of Tomorrow winner, Jared Fernau, will present a magic act while the judges are deliberating.
Admission to the program will be $3 for adults. The proceeds will be placed in a new scholarship program in cooperation with the Chadron Schools.