Soup lunches to benefit Teammates
Viaero and the Chadron Teammates Chapter are teaming up for Soups Across America during the month of January. Every Friday this month (Jan. 4, 11, 18. 25) from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., the public is invited to head out to Viaero to enjoy two soups from different regions; $5 buys a bowl of soup, chips and a drink, with 100 percent of the donations going toward the local Teammates chapter.
RSVP hosting Diaper Drive
“Life’s most persistent and urgent question is: What are you doing for others?”
Answer that question by joining the Retired & Senior Volunteer Program (RSVP) in a diaper drive for the Chadron Diaper Bank in honor of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.
The Chadron Diaper Bank serves low income Chadron families and is especially in need of diaper sizes 5 and 6. Bring your donation to Northwest Community Action Partnership, 270 Pine Street, Chadron.
Diapers will be collected from now until Friday, Feb. 1. The Chadron Diaper Bank – keeping the infants, toddlers and children in our community safe, dry and healthy.
Polar Plunge planned
The Chadron Special Olympics chapter is joining forces with the Law Enforcement Torch Run for Special Olympics Nebraska to host the second annual Polar Plunge in Chadron Feb. 23 at 3:30 p.m. at Hilltop Lanes. The event is a fundraiser to raise awareness and provide support for the local Special Olympics team. The local chapter has served individuals for more than 20 years and currently has over 30 athletes from Chadron, Crawford, Hay Springs, Hemingford, Gordon and Rushville, including unified partners who compete alongside the Special Olympic athletes.
Polar Plunge entries are open, or there are other ways to donate to the program: sponsor a team or an individual plunger, create a business team of plungers, provide an in-kind or monetary donation.
For more information contact Ranita McCoy at ranita.mccoy@gmail.com or at 430-3243 or Melissa Nicholson at manicholson15@yahoo.com or at 386-8378.
Free Throw Championship
The local Knights of Columbus Free Throw Championship will be Jan. 20 at Assumption Arena in Chadron. Registration is at 1 p.m. with the competition set to start at 1:30 p.m. The event is free for boys and girls ages nine to 14 as of Jan. 1. A copy of a birth certificate or baptismal record is required, as is the signature of a parent or guardian.
Hay Springs hosting veteran event
The Vietnam War Commemorative Committee of Hay Springs will hold its final event on March 29, National Vietnam War Veteran Day. The committee is asking for Vietnam veterans who would be willing to be interviewed by school students or willing to share their experiences at the event in a 10-minute dialogue. If interested contact Chairwoman Pat Skinner at randpskinner@gmail.com or 308-760-8250. The committee requests veterans submit pictures of themselves in uniform, candid shots, and Vietnam scenery to Security First Bank in Hay Springs before Jan. 31 to be scanned and used in a slide show at the event (pictures will be scanned immediately and returned onsite). Pictures can also be emailed to Tonya Housh at gibbons.tonya@gmail.com.
CSC Community Chorus
All singers are invited to join the Chadron State College Community Chorus for the first rehearsal Thursday, Jan. 10, in Memorial Hall’s Room 126.
Rehearsals are every Thursday from 7-8:30 p.m. Exceptions are Feb. 28 and March 7. April 11 will be a rehearsal on stage in Memorial Hall with the final concert April 14 at 3 p.m. in Memorial Hall’s Auditorium. Repertoire for final concert includes “I am in Need of Music,” by David L. Brunner, “Peace” by Stephen Chatman, “Laughing Song,” by David Dickau, “O, Love” by Elaine Hagenberg and “Loch Lomond” by Jonathan Quick. To learn more, contact Dr. Joel Schreuder at 308-432-6318.
"Rising Seas" Viewing Party
The Chadron chapter of Citizens Climate Lobby will host a free viewing of “Rising Seas” at the Bean Broker Jan. 22 from 6-7:30 p.m. The HBO series examines the effects of climate change on sea levels. The 50-minute movie will be followed by a brief discussion.
Bob Tiensvold benefit
The Chadron Fire Department and Pine Ridge Mutual Aid Association will host a Pancake Breakfast Benefit for fireman Bob Tiensvold Jan. 20 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Chadron Fire Hall. Tiensvold was diagnosed with Stage IV colon cancer in 2016 and has made numerous trips out of state for treatment. Just before Christmas, Tiensvold learned that his cancer has spread to his brain, and he received targeted radiation treatment in Denver, Colo., over the holidays. All free will donations at the pancake feed this month will assist him and his family. Donations may also be made at First National Bank North Platte at 315 West Third Street in Chadron or at paypal.me/teambob.
Adult Reading Challenge
Grow with Books! is the title of Chadron Public Library’s Adult Reading Challenge for 2019.
The program will kick-off Jan. 21 at 2:30 p.m. with a hot cocoa bar. The first 30 patrons to sign up for the challenge will receive an incentive. Registration will continue until March 5.
March 21 will be the last day to turn in reading logs.
Winners will be announced March 25 at 3:30 p.m. Every time a reading log is turned in, the patron will gain a chance to choose a surprise from the “Treasure Chest.” Final prizes will reward the three individuals who have read the most books.
Activities will accompany the Reading Challenge. The schedule can be found on the Chadron Public Library web page, Facebook and at the Check-In desk.