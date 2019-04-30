Appleseed Shoot
An Appleseed shoot and history of the start of the Revolutionary War will be held at the Marty and Dottie Tobiasson farm near Chadron May 4-5. Instruction on the correct different shooting positions, natural point of aim, the six steps to firing an accurate shot, sling usage, shot analysis, inches-minutes-clicks and more will be covered. Safety is\ stressed, and all are welcome. This is not a competition, but a clinic to improve your marksmanship. Google Project Appleseed to get more info and to sign up. For questions, call John Dueker at 308-432-2265.
Volunteer Day
Camp Norwesca is hosting a Volunteer Day May 4 starting at 9 a.m. at its location on Norwesca Road. Projects that need volunteers may include fence painting and repairs, hay wagon painting and repairs, spring cleaning and trimming trees and bushes. Lunch will be provided.
CCL Meeting
The Chadron chapter of the Citizens' Climate Lobby monthly meeting will be May 14 from 6:30-8 p.m. at the CCU Church at 370 Chadron Ave.
We will discuss local issues related to climate change and listen to a national call. Come at 6:20ish for a potluck dinner. All are welcome.
NCAP Vehicle Giveaway
Northwest Community Action Partnership has launched a vehicle giveaway event called “Give Hope a Ride.” A 2003 Suburban, in excellent condition, will be given away mid-May to a resident of either Dawes, Box Butte, Cherry, Sheridan or Sioux Counties.
This vehicle was generously given to NCAP for the purpose of helping a family in need of reliable transportation. Lack of a reliable vehicle can be a barrier to employment, school attendance, medical care, obtaining necessities, etc. and can have an adverse impact on a family or individuals ability to climb out of poverty.
Do you know of someone whose life could be changed with reliable transportation? Do you know an individual or family who lacks reliable transportation and faces adversity due to that fact? Applications are now available at www.ncap.info . Click on the GIVE HOPE A RIDE logo on the main page. Application deadline is April 30.
Ride the Ridge
The annual Ride the Ridge is planned for June 15 at Fort Robinson State Park this year. Pre-registration for overnight guests will be at the mare barns June 14 from 5-7 p.m. Registration on the day of the ride will be from 8-9 a.m. This year’s event again includes a variety of options for participants. A five to six mile trail ride will kick off at 9 a.m. to be followed by lunch (on your own). Riders can then enjoy another five to six mile trail ride at 1 p.m. or take part in the Trail Challenge, a clinic and trail competition with Larry Voecks. Ride the Ridge is free, but the Trail Challenge does carry a $5 entry fee.
Western Wildlife Art Show
The 46th annual Western Wildlife Art Show will take place at the Fort Robinson Veterinary Hospital July 2-4. Sponsors of the event are invited to a “Meet the Artists Dinner” July 1 at 5 p.m., and the art show will be open all to the public the during the Crawford Fourth of July celebration. This year’s event once again features the Children’s Wall of Art on July 3. Children are invited to create their own works of art from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. that day ($3 entry fee), with awards presented at 4 p.m. Coloring pages will be provided for children under 10; ages 11-18 will have a choice of a coloring page or drawing their own picture.
Customer Service Training
The Dawes County Travel Board and the Chadron Chamber of Commerce are working together to bring the Red Carpet Hospitality training to Chadron. The free training May 30 from 2-4:30 p.m. at the Holiday Inn Express is designed to train employees within the community on best customer service practices to meet the essential needs of customers as they visit and do business within the community. For more information, contact the Chadron Chamber of Commerce at 308-432-4401.