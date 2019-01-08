Pancake Feed
The Chadron Lions Club, along with the Chadron High School Cardinal Singers, will host a pancake supper Jan. 12 from 4:30-7:30 p.m. at the Chadron Post 12 American Legion. Proceeds will be used for various Lions Club community service projects and for the CHS Cardinal Singers, who will also perform and help serve that night.
Tickets can be purchased from any Chadron Lions Club member or any of the Cardinal Singers for $5. Tickets at the door will be $6 each.
Soup lunches to benefit Teammates
Viaero and the Chadron Teammates Chapter are teaming up for Soups Across America during the month of January. Every Friday this month (Jan. 11, 18. 25) from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., the public is invited to head out to Viaero to enjoy two soups from different regions; $5 buys a bowl of soup, chips and a drink, with 100 percent of the donations going toward the local Teammates chapter.
Veterans Essentials Closet
The Veterans Essentials Closet is taking donations of essential goods for local veterans. Items needed for distribution include the following: dish and laundry soap, cleaning supplies, toiletries, blankets, coats, towels, winter gear, laundry baskets, etc. Items can be dropped off at the Veterans Service Office at 342 Main Street or at Paris Fisher Auto Sales. Veterans are welcome to stop by the VSO if they need items.
Veterans Honor Guard Dance
Everyone is welcome to join the Dawes County Veterans Honor Guard Jan. 13, 2019, at 2 p.m. for a dance and get-together at the Chadron American Legion. Music will be provided by Ken Marlatt. Attendees are encouraged to bring a finger food and enjoy the snacks and dancing.
Chadron Garden Club
The Chadron Garden Club will meet Jan. 21, 2019, at 7 p.m. at the Immanuel Lutheran Church at Seventh and Ann streets. Hostesses will be Wendy Roberts and Ava Hawthorne, and the group will work on a craft project.
CSC Community Chorus
All singers are invited to join the Chadron State College Community Chorus for the first rehearsal Thursday, Jan. 10, in Memorial Hall’s Room 126.
Rehearsals are every Thursday from 7-8:30 p.m. Exceptions are Feb. 28 and March 7. April 11 will be a rehearsal on stage in Memorial Hall with the final concert April 14 at 3 p.m. in Memorial Hall’s Auditorium. Repertoire for final concert includes “I am in Need of Music,” by David L. Brunner, “Peace” by Stephen Chatman, “Laughing Song,” by David Dickau, “O, Love” by Elaine Hagenberg and “Loch Lomond” by Jonathan Quick. To learn more, contact Dr. Joel Schreuder at 308-432-6318.