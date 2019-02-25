Feed a Hungry Senior Raffle
The local Feed a Hungry Senior program is raffling off chances to win three Rapid City Rush Hockey ticket packages, including two Rush tickets, hotel and dinner certificate. Tickets can be purchased at the Chadron Senior Center (251 Pine) or the RSVP office, 270 Pine.
QPR Training
There will be a QPR (Question, Persuade, Refer) training for suicide prevention April 3 at 6 p.m. Location is still to be determined. The QPR training is designed to teach parents and other interested community members the warning signs of suicide and how to respond. In addition, the film “The Mind Inside” will be screened April 5 at noon at the CSC Student Center. The 30-minute film explores mental health in public schools and will be followed by a panel discussion.
Women's History Month
Chadron State College will celebrate Women’s History Month March 21 from 5-8 p.m. Amy Dix, the co-founder of The Positive Life Company will be the keynote speaker at the CSC Student Center Ballroom. Her speech, “7 More Days” will explore the science behind positivity and is open to the public.
Pine Ridge Quilt Guild
The Pine Ridge Quilt Guild will hold its monthly meeting March 13 at 7 p.m. in the Prairie Pines Lodge East Activity Room. A presentation by Patsy Futtere will demonstrate how to make a Block Holder. Please bring any items you have for Show and Tell. Visitors are welcome.