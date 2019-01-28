Baked Potato Bar
It’s time for the RSVP Loaded Baked Potato Bar to support the Retired & Senior Volunteer Program (RSVP) at Northwest Community Action. The Baked Potato Bar will be Feb. 2 from 4-7 p.m. at the Chadron American Legion Club (123 Bordeaux). Piping hot baked potatoes (or sweet potatoes) with the toppings of your choice including stroganoff, pulled pork, broccoli and cheese, or chili AND all the extras: cheese, bacon, sour cream, and more! There will also be an assortment of desserts to choose from. Tickets are available at the door; admission prices are $9 for adults, $4 for kids ages 5-10 and children under 5 are free.
Adult Reading Challenge
Grow with Books! Is the title of CPL Adult Reading Challenge 2019.
Registration will continue until March 5th.
The full schedule of events is as follows:
Feb. 2 - 2 p.m. Paper Crafts. Relaxing and stimulating at the same time, this class offers creative ways to recycle old books, transforming their pages in decorative objects elegant and sophisticated.
Feb. 8 – 2-4 p.m. Chocolate Tasting Party and Book Sale. Hop to the library building to taste delicious chocolate treats, then walk over to the Annex to discover gently used books at small prices.
Feb. 9 – 1- 4:45 p.m. Come make your Valentines at the library. You can make your own, research on line for that special card, or follow some of our templates and suggestions.
Feb. 10-15 - during library hours, participate in the Page Black Out Poetry Contest. Come to the desk and get an entry page. All poetry will be displayed. Winner of this contest will receive a bag of goodies. Winner announced Feb. 16 at 4 p.m. Winning poem will be posted on library’s Facebook.
Feb. 16 – 1-4 p.m. A Book Tasting Party. Good Books, good treats and a mystery prize to the winner of this contest.
Feb. 23 – 2-4 p.m. Are you ready for a surprise activity? This one will be a SURPRISE!
March 2 - Fairy Homes. Are the gentle fairies lingering in your garden or balcony? Time to gift them with a cozy little home. This craft is both relaxing and whimsical. A good way to step into Spring.
March 9 – 2-4 p.m. If you have seeds left over from last growing season and you want to exchange them, don’t let this opportunity to pass you by. At the same time, take the occasion to enroll in the Library Green Thumbs program and start to prepare for another growing season.
March 15, 6-8 p.m. After-Hours Salute to Ireland. Music, stories, food and games to celebrate Saint Patrick’s land.
March 21, 6-8:30 p.m. A Spring Time Evening Tuscan Supper. Learn how to make a Tuscan meal and eat it too!
March 21 - Last day to return reading logs.
March 25 - Winners of the Reading Challenges announced at 3:30 p.m.
Mystery on Main Street
Trunk Butte Christian School is hosting its seventh annual Mystery on Main Street Feb. 1-2 at The Olde Main Street Inn in Chadron from 7 p.m. – 10 p.m. both nights. Tickets are $25 per person and can be purchased at the door. The event is an interactive game with all proceeds go directly to the school. There will also be a raffle and auction once the mystery has been solved.
This is a good time, full of laughs and fun for ages 16 and older only. Light beverages and gourmet desserts are included with the price of the ticket. Please note there are four levels of the building, many stairs, and no elevators. Each year the mystery, the characters, the plot, and the answers are all new. If you're interested in sponsoring a clue (event sponsors get 2 free tickets), or would like to book advance tickets for you and your group, please contact Jennifer Wallage at 301-407-5712 or jmon10222@gmail.com. Sponsors will be named at clue sites throughout the building and all teams must know the sponsors of the event in order to guess at solving the mystery.
“The Queen of Bingo”
The Sheridan County Players will perform a comedy about two sisters on the other side of 50 who want to add a little zest, fun and excitement to their lives. Where do they find it? Bingo! They dish the dirt, giggle like schoolgirls and share old memories. Sis (Amy Schmidt) and Babe (Candie Johnson) are sisters and best friends. They've been coming to play Bingo together for years because they love it. Sis is a good loser who just loves to play. Babe is a player who has always got to win. Sis is naturally fit and trim. Babe is naturally overweight and always fighting the battle of the bulge. Sis is content in her widowhood. Babe is still looking for love. They complement each other in ways only sisters can and they drive each other crazy in that same sisterly fashion. On this particular night, Babe and Sis share something new as they each confess a secret and find a special kind of redemption. This is a don’t-miss comedy on stage in Rushville Jan. 31-Feb. 3. Thursday through Saturday night performances are at 7:30 p.m., and the Sunday matinee is at 2 p.m. Adult admission is $7, and student and senior tickets are $6.
Be aware of calendar scam
Chadron Public Schools has once again been informed about bogus phone solicitations occurring under the guise of representing Chadron Schools and selling advertisement for a sports calendar.
Chadron Public Schools does not use an outside agency to sell advertisements for its school calendar. The CPS Activities Department makes personal contact with the business community when it is time to sponsor the calendar.
HAM Radio Club
The Pine Ridge Amateur Radio Club, a group of HAM radio operators, meets every Saturday at the Prairie Pines Lodge at 8 a.m. Anyone interested in joining the group can stop by or contact Ron Cashon at 430-3873.
Newblom Foundation apps open
The Darold A. Newblom Foundation is now accepting applications for grants and scholarships that will be awarded in May. The foundation supports activities for the moral, mental, intellectual and physical development of young men and women in Dawes and Box Butte counties, provides scholarships to students and assists in the founding, equipping and maintaining of associations or institutions engaged in the advancement of learning.
Applications are available from Foundation Secretary-Treasurer Wally Seiler at 308-760-4693. Applications are due by April 1.
Pine Ridge Quilt Guild
The Pine Ridge Quilt Guild will hold its monthly meeting Feb. 13 at 7 p.m. in the Prairie Pines Lodge East Activity Room. A presentation by Mindy Smith will demonstrate how to make a Jelly Roll Rug. Please bring any items you have for Show and Tell. Visitors are welcome.
Polar Plunge planned
The Chadron Special Olympics chapter is joining forces with the Law Enforcement Torch Run for Special Olympics Nebraska to host the second annual Polar Plunge in Chadron Feb. 23 at 3:30 p.m. at Hilltop Lanes. The event is a fundraiser to raise awareness and provide support for the local Special Olympics team. The local chapter has served individuals for more than 20 years and currently has over 30 athletes from Chadron, Crawford, Hay Springs, Hemingford, Gordon and Rushville, including unified partners who compete alongside the Special Olympic athletes.
Polar Plunge entries are open, or there are other ways to donate to the program: sponsor a team or an individual plunger, create a business team of plungers, provide an in-kind or monetary donation.
For more information contact Ranita McCoy at ranita.mccoy@gmail.com or at 430-3243 or Melissa Nicholson at manicholson15@yahoo.com or at 386-8378.