Homestead Exemption Help
The Dawes County Assessor’s Office will be in Crawford May 15 at the Senior Center, 406 2nd Street, to assist those wishing to file a Homestead Exemption Application. They will be available from 9 a.m. to noon and 1-3 p.m. to answer questions and assist in filing applications.
Red Carpet Training
The Dawes County Travel Board and the Chadron Chamber of Commerce are working together to bring the Red Carpet Hospitality training to Chadron. The free training May 30 from 2-4:30 p.m. at the Holiday Inn Express is designed to train employees within the community on best customer service practices to meet the essential needs of customers as they visit and do business within the community. For more information, contact the Chadron Chamber of Commerce at 308-432-4401.
Pine Ridge Quilt Guild
The Pine Ridge Quilt Guild will hold its monthly meeting on May 8 at 7 p.m. in the Prairie Pines Lodge East Activity Room. A presentation by Guild members will demonstrate "Flying Geese Many Ways." The demonstration will be moderated by Janice McCallum. Please bring any items you have for Show and Tell. Visitors are welcome.
Dawes County Joint Planning/Kickstart Crawford
Dawes County Joint Planning/Kickstart Crawford will have its next meeting May 29 from 6-8 p.m. at the Crawford Community Center.