Fur Trade Days Survey
The Fur Trade Days board has released its survey and encourages everyone to visit https://bit.ly/2LYwpqo to provide feedback about this year's event. The information will be used to make plans for the 2020 Fur Trade Days festivities.
Peabody Hale Fiddle Contest
The 57 Annual Peabody Hale Fiddle Contest will be July 27 at the Crawford City Park. Events include a quilt show, pre-show entertainment, horseshoe tournament, vocal contest, old time fiddle contest and venders and crafters. There will also be concessions available all day. Gate admission is $3 for 13 & over, 6-12 $2 and 5 & under free. Gates open at 8 a.m. For more information contact 308-665-2175 in the evenings.
In case of bad weather the contest will be moved to the Crawford Community Building.
Backpack Giveaway
Wireless World, a Verizon Authorized Retailer, at 1517 W. Sixth St., will be giving out free backpacks filled with school supplies on Saturday, July 27 from 10am to noon.
A child (K-12) must be present to claim their free backpack, no purchase is necessary to receive a backpack. Limited number available, while supplies last.
Compassionate Friends Balloon Release
The Compassionate Friends of Northwest Nebraska will host its annual Balloon Release in Chadron July 27. The time of celebration and fellowship will begin with a picnic at 4 p.m. at the shelter at Wilson Park, in Chadron. Meat, drinks and table service will be provided. Feel free to bring a dessert or salad for sharing. Biodegradable balloons and strings as well as decorating supplies will be there for use in designing a personal message.
This event offers an opportunity for people to honor the memory of their loved ones who left us too soon. After the balloons are decorated, a short ceremony will follow with the communal release.
The Compassionate Friends is an international nonprofit, self-help support organization that offers friendship, understanding and hope to bereaved parents, grandparents and siblings. There is no religious affiliation and there are no membership dues or fees. The secret of success of The Compassionate Friends is simple: "As seasoned grievers reach out to the newly bereaved, energy that has been directed inward begins to flow outward and others are helped to heal." The vision of the Compassionate Friends is that everyone who needs us will find us and everyone who finds us will be helped. The Northwest Nebraska chapter was organized in Chadron in 2007 and continues to be available to meet the needs of any grieving in this area.
This event is open to any of the general public who desire to honor the memory of a loved one of any relationship.
Library Innovation Studios Grand Opening
The Chadron Public Library will have an open house Aug. 1 from 3-7:30 p.m. for the grand opening of the newly arrived Innovation Studio. During the open house the public will be able to see the Studio’s equipment in function, look at samples, ask questions to the library staff and sign up to begin exploring the world of Makers.
Using the Studio innovative machines and computers students can explore electronics by making a Lego® robot. Adults can make holiday gifts and cards. Entrepreneurs can solve manufacturing, packaging, and marketing problems to grow new local businesses. These are just a few examples of how Makerspace equipment at Chadron Public Library can connect our community members with information breaking down barriers to knowledge and experimentation.
Stop by the library to explore careers, and develop your own entrepreneurial enterprises. The library is open Monday through Thursday 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., Friday and Saturday 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.
Call the library desk at 308-432-0531 for more information.
The Nebraska Library Innovation Studios: Transforming Rural Communities project is supported in part by the Nebraska Library Commission, partnering with the University of Nebraska—Lincoln Nebraska Innovation Studio, Nebraska Extension, and Regional Library Systems. The project is funded through a National Leadership Grant awarded by the Institute of Museum and Library Services (IMLS).
Oelrichs Butte Festival
The first-ever Oelrichs Butte Festival will be July 27 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Fifth and Main streets in Oelrichs. The event will include a chili cookoff ($10 to enter), a pie making contest ($2 to enter), a watermelon eating contest, horseshoe and corn hole matches, games for kids and adults, food and craft vendors and more. Contact Lyn for contest information and to register at 605-890-2180 and Mandy at 605-685-5712 to sign up as a vendor.
Fremont Pathfinders
The Fremont Pathfinders will be at Fort Robinson July 27 and during the morning of July 28 giving military demonstrations from the 1870s-1880s. Performances will include artillery, cavalry and infantry actions. For more information, please contact the Post Museum at 308-665-2919. All visitors must have a park sticker.
FCA Golf Camp
The 2019 FCA Golf Camp at Ridgeview Country Club will be July 25 for students in grades five through 12. Registration will be from 9-9:30 a.m., and the camp will conclude at 4 p.m. Students will receive instruction for short and long game improvement and a golf scramble is included. Cost is $30 per camper, which includes a Bible, green fees, lunch and a t-shirt. Students must bring their own clubs.
Free Kids' Swimming
Black Hills Energy will sponsor free swimming for children ages 16 and under Aug. 1 from 1-4 p.m. at the Chadron Area Aquatics and Wellness Center. Frozen treats, also compliments of Black Hills Energy, will be served to participants when they are finished swimming.