Cheyenne Trotters at Fort Rob
The Cheyenne Trotters, a group of skilled horse enthusiasts who specialize in cavalry demonstrations, parades and drill team performances, will entertain audiences during a series of appearances at Fort Robinson State Park Aug. 9. Demonstrations will begin at 10 a.m. on the parade grounds.
Park entry permit required.
Cowboy Mounted Shooting
Contestants from Nebraska, Colorado, and Wyoming will participate in a mounted shooting contest will be held in the Fort Robinson State Park Arena July 12-14.
Park entry permit required.
Book Giveaway at FTD
Stop by the courthouse before during or after the Fur Trade Days parade for free books! RSVP is promoting summer literacy and we have a great selection!
Monday Evening Bike Rides
Bike riders looking for a group to enjoy a ride with are invited to participate in the Monday Evening Bike Rides each week at 6 p.m. Riders are directed to gather at the First National Bank North Platte parking lot prior to 6 so the ride can begin promptly. You must have your own bike and water, and the group recommends bringing a helmet and reflective clothing.
This ride is for fun only. The route will be on the street so safety is a priority for everyone. Drivers in Chadron are not accustomed to bike groups on the street, so riders will need to be cautious at all times. Most of the route will be in residential areas; however, the route crosses Highways 20 and 385 one to two times. The ride is about one and a half hours with a 10 minute break at the halfway point. The group will not stop for people with flat tires. Call Merle Morford at 308-430-2902 with any questions.
Oelrichs Butte Festival
The first-ever Oelrichs Butte Festival will be July 27 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Fifth and Main streets in Oelrichs. The event will include a chili cookoff ($10 to enter), a pie making contest ($2 to enter), a watermelon eating contest, horseshoe and corn hole matches, games for kids and adults, food and craft vendors and more. Contact Lyn for contest information and to register at 605-890-2180 and Mandy at 605-685-5712 to sign up as a vendor.
Panhandle Arts Conference
The Nebraska Arts Council is partnering with Western Nebraska Community College to sponsor Nebraska's Panhandle Arts Conference at the WNCC campus July 25. The conference is for arts professionals including artists, board members, community leaders, volunteers and administrators. It is designed to provide inspiration, networking opportunities, hands-on workshops and artist showcases.
Sessions include "Economic Development Through the Arts in Rural Nebraska," "Get Money: Tips from Grant Reviewers" and additional sessions on topics such as board development, strategic planning and elements of effective fundraising.
Artist showcases will include poetry readings from Nebraska State Poet Matt Mason and musical performances from Chadron State College Assistant Professor and Musician McKay Tebbs.
Registration is now open online at the Nebraska Arts Council or by phone at 402-595-2122.
Pine Ridge Quilt Guild
The Pine Ridge Quilt Guild will hold its monthly meeting July 10, at 7 p.m. in the Prairie Pines Lodge East Activity Room. A demonstration on “Buggy Barn Quilts” will be given by Kay Nickerson. Please bring any items you have for Show and Tell. Visitors are welcome.
PRJC Open House
The Pine Ridge Job Corps will have an open house in appreciation for the community support it's been shown in recent weeks July 12 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. There will be a barbecue from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., entertainment and demonstrations.
School Transportation Meeting
There will be a meeting July 10 from 1-3 p.m. at Chadron High School to brainstorm ideas for transporting Chadron Public School District children who live outside the city limits but inside the three-mile buffer to school. If you have an interest in helping with this planning, please plan to attend.
Smith Mobile Office
Constituents of Third District Congressman Adrian Smith (R-NE) are invited to meet with a representative of his office at a mobile office July 22 from 10-11 a.m. at the Sioux County Courthouse in Harrison.
At mobile offices, Third District residents can meet with one of Smith’s staff members who can assist with federal agencies, like FEMA or the USDA, relay concerns about federal issues, or assist in taking advantage of the services available through his office.