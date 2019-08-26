Annual Mass at Montrose Church
Mass will be celebrated at the Immaculate Conception Church at Montrose, in northern Sioux County, Sept. 8 at 4 p.m. The public is invited to join the congregation for the celebration at the historic church, which was built by pioneers in 1887.
Directions: From Harrison, drive north approximately 18 miles on Monroe Canyon/Edgemont Road. Turn right on Montrose Road and travel east about eight miles to the church and cemetery. Allow 40 minutes for travel time. From Crawford, drive north about five miles on Highway 2/71. Turn left on Toadstool road and travel two miles, then turn right and continue north on Toadstool Road for about 13 miles to Orella Road. Turn left and drive west for approximately eight miles, then turn right on Hat Creek Road. Drive north about three miles to the church and cemetery. Travel time is 45 minutes to one hour.
Chadron Christian Connection
Chadron Christian Connection "A Time for Learning" September luncheon will be Tuesday, Sept. 10 at 11:30 a.m. at the Country Kitchen Restaurant in Chadron (north side of building). Special music will be provided by Shelley White of Chadron. The special feature, Whitney Tewahade, will tell us about the Ta-da Quilt Shop of Chadron
The main speaker, Bruce Scherbarth, Hay Springs’ rancher and pastor of the Nazarene Church in Chadron will share his testimony with us. Please mark the day on your calendar and plan to attend.
Please make your reservation with Darlene at 432-5432 or email her at yantzi@gpcom.net, no later than 5 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 7. A complimentary nursery is available by reservation. Cost of the luncheon is $8. Men are always welcome. Chadron Christian Connection is an outreach affiliate of the Stonecroft organization.
Cribbage Club
The Chadron Cribbage Group will meet on the first and third Wednesdays of each month this fall at 7 p.m. at Prairie Pines. The group is open to the public for anyone who plays the game or wants to learn it. Each cribbage night consists of two to four games and plenty of laughter. The first date of the fall season is Sept. 4. Call 308-747-2127 with questions.
Importance of Sleep Discussion
On Thurs, Sept. 5, 2019, from noon to 1 p.m. in the Student Center Ballroom on Chadron State College campus, Dr. Brittany Meyer will discuss "The Importance of Sleep." Dr. Meyer is a noted sleep expert and an alumna of Chadron State College. This event is sponsored by the BBB Biology Honors Society.
Pine Ridge Quilt Guild Quilting Weekend
The Pine Ridge Quilt Guild’s annual Norwesca Quilting Weekend will take place Sept. 13-15; guests are invited to share in this full weekend of quilting fun. Please call Rose Fryda by Aug. 10 to register.
Monday Evening Bike Rides
Bike riders looking for a group to enjoy a ride with are invited to participate in the Monday Evening Bike Rides each week at 6 p.m. Riders are directed to gather at the First National Bank North Platte parking lot prior to 6 so the ride can begin promptly. You must have your own bike and water, and the group recommends bringing a helmet and reflective clothing.
This ride is for fun only. The route will be on the street so safety is a priority for everyone. Drivers in Chadron are not accustomed to bike groups on the street, so riders will need to be cautious at all times. Most of the route will be in residential areas; however, the route crosses Highways 20 and 385 one to two times. The ride is about one and a half hours with a 10 minute break at the halfway point. The group will not stop for people with flat tires. Call Merle Morford at 308-430-2902 with any questions.
HAM Radio Club
The Pine Ridge Amateur Radio Club, a group of HAM radio operators, meets every Saturday at the Prairie Pines Lodge at 8 a.m. Anyone interested in joining the group can stop by or contact Ron Cashon at 430-3873.