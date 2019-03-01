Citizens’ Climate Lobby Meeting
The Citizens' Climate Lobby monthly meeting will be March 12 from 6:30-8 p.m. at the UCC Church in Chadron at 270 Chadron Ave. The group will have a national call from Citizens' Climate Lobby followed by discussion of local events. Come at 6:20ish for a potluck dinner. All are welcome.
Adult Reading Challenge
Grow with Books! Is the title of Chadron Public Library's Adult Reading Challenge 2019. Registration will continue until March 5.
The full schedule of events is as follows:
March 2 - Fairy Homes. Are the gentle fairies lingering in your garden or balcony? Time to gift them with a cozy little home. This craft is both relaxing and whimsical. A good way to step into Spring.
March 9 – 2-4 p.m. If you have seeds left over from last growing season and you want to exchange them, don’t let this opportunity to pass you by. At the same time, take the occasion to enroll in the Library Green Thumbs program and start to prepare for another growing season.
March 15, 6-8 p.m. After-Hours Salute to Ireland. Music, stories, food and games to celebrate Saint Patrick’s land.
March 21, 6-8:30 p.m. A Spring Time Evening Tuscan Supper. Learn how to make a Tuscan meal and eat it too!
March 21 - Last day to return reading logs.
March 25 - Winners of the Reading Challenges announced at 3:30 p.m.
Ride the Ridge
The annual Ride the Ridge is planned for June 15 at Fort Robinson State Park this year. Pre-registration for overnight guests will be at the mare barns June 14 from 5-7 p.m. Registration on the day of the ride will be from 8-9 a.m. This year’s event again includes a variety of options for participants. A five to six mile trail ride will kick off at 9 a.m. to be followed by lunch (on your own). Riders can then enjoy another five to six mile trail ride at 1 p.m. or take part in the Trail Challenge, a clinic and trail competition with Larry Voecks. Ride the Ridge is free, but the Trail Challenge does carry a $5 entry fee.
HAM Radio Club
The Pine Ridge Amateur Radio Club, a group of HAM radio operators, meets every Saturday at the Prairie Pines Lodge at 8 a.m. Anyone interested in joining the group can stop by or contact Ron Cashon at 430-3873.
Dawes County Travel Board
There will be a Dawes County Travel Board meeting March 5 at 9:30 a.m. at the Crawford City Hall at 135 Elm Street in Crawford.