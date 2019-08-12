Blood Drives Scheduled
RSVP and Vitalant will have a blood drive Aug. 20 from 11:15 a.m. to 4:45 p.m. at the Chadron United Methodist Church. Please donate -- one unit of blood can save three lives. Call Rachel at 308-432-3393 or visit bloodhero.com, select Locate a Blood Drive, enter the code Chadron, and then select an appointment time that works for you.
There will also be a blood drive at the Crawford Community Building Aug. 21 from 12:15-5:30 p.m. Enter the code Crawford to select an appointment time for that session.
CSC Community Band and Choir rehearsals
The Chadron State College Community Band will meet for fall rehearsals starting Aug. 20 in Memorial Hall, Room 104, from 7-8:30 p.m. The band performs in concert Nov. 8 at 7 p.m., in the annual CSC Holiday Concert Dec. 5 at 7:30 p.m., and next spring on April 17, 2020, at 7 p.m.
You have free articles remaining.
The Chadron State College Community Chorus will first meet to rehearse Aug. 22 in Memorial Hall, Room 126, from 7-8:30 p.m. The chorus performs in concert Nov. 10 at 3 p.m., and next spring on April 19, 2020, at 3 p.m.
The ensembles are open to all members of the community including high school and college students. Both groups perform a wide variety of music including Broadway hits, movie themes, popular medleys and classical. For more information about the chorus, contact Dr. Joel Schreuder at jschreuder@csc.edu. For the band, contact Dr. John Wojcik at jwojcik@csc.edu.
Pine Ridge Quilt Guild Events
On Aug. 24, the Pine Ridge Quilt Guild will take a road trip to the quilt shops in Sturgis and Spearfish, South Dakota, leaving from the north end of the Walmart parking lot at 7:30 a.m. Guests are welcome; please call Rose Fryda at 308-430-0688 so that she can make sure there is enough transportation for all participants. The Guild's annual Norwesca Quilting Weekend will take place Sept. 13-15; guests are invited to share in this full weekend of quilting fun. Please call Rose Fryda by Aug. 10 to register.