Backpack Kits at Library
Chadron Public Library is excited to add two space-themed backpack kits to its collection. The kits were provided through the NASA@My Library program partnership. Each backpack includes an Orion Fun Scope portable telescope with interchangeable lenses, a map of the moon, a planisphere for finding stars in the night sky, a special red light flashlight allows sky watchers to read the star and moon maps in the dark without losing their night vision, a programmable robot mouse with 30 directional cards, and a variety of space themed storybooks to delight space fans of all ages. The backpacks will circulate like other library materials and will be available to the public starting June 3, just in time for the Universe of Stories Summer Reading Program.
Interact Blood Drive
The community is invited to help maintain a strong blood supply this summer by joining Chadron High School Interact Club Students for a blood drive June 5 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Chadron High School. By helping hospital patients in need, donors can also help students earn volunteer hours and a chance to earn a scholarship through the American Red Cross Leaders Save Lives program.
Summer can be a challenging season to collect blood. Donations often decline when school is out of session and many regular donors delay giving while they vacation and take part in summer activities, but the need for blood is constant.
To make an appointment or to learn more, call or text Trisha at 605-891-1444 or download the American Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit RedCrossBlood.org and enter sponsor code <code> or call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767). Completion of a RapidPass® online health history questionnaire found at RedCrossBlood.org/RapidPass or on the Blood Donor App is encouraged to help speed up the donation process. A blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in. Individuals who are 17 years of age in most states (16 with parental consent where allowed by state law), weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood. High school students and other donors 18 years of age and younger also have to meet certain height and weight requirements.
Customer Service Training
You have free articles remaining.
The Dawes County Travel Board and the Chadron Chamber of Commerce are working together to bring the Red Carpet Hospitality training to Chadron. The free training May 30 from 2-4:30 p.m. at the Holiday Inn Express is designed to train employees within the community on best customer service practices to meet the essential needs of customers as they visit and do business within the community. For more information, contact the Chadron Chamber of Commerce at 308-432-4401.
Western Wildlife Art Show
The 46th annual Western Wildlife Art Show will take place at the Fort Robinson Veterinary Hospital July 2-4. Sponsors of the event are invited to a “Meet the Artists Dinner” July 1 at 5 p.m., and the art show will be open all to the public the during the Crawford Fourth of July celebration. This year’s event once again features the Children’s Wall of Art on July 3. Children are invited to create their own works of art from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. that day ($3 entry fee), with awards presented at 4 p.m. Coloring pages will be provided for children under 10; ages 11-18 will have a choice of a coloring page or drawing their own picture.
Ride the Ridge
The annual Ride the Ridge is planned for June 15 at Fort Robinson State Park this year. Pre-registration for overnight guests will be at the mare barns June 14 from 5-7 p.m. Registration on the day of the ride will be from 8-9 a.m. This year’s event again includes a variety of options for participants. A five to six mile trail ride will kick off at 9 a.m. to be followed by lunch (on your own). Riders can then enjoy another five to six mile trail ride at 1 p.m. or take part in the Trail Challenge, a clinic and trail competition with Larry Voecks. Ride the Ridge is free, but the Trail Challenge does carry a $5 entry fee.
HAM Radio Club
The Pine Ridge Amateur Radio Club, a group of HAM radio operators, meets every Saturday at the Prairie Pines Lodge at 8 a.m. Anyone interested in joining the group can stop by or contact Ron Cashon at 430-3873.