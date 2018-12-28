Veterans Honor Guard dance
Everyone is welcome to join the Dawes County Veterans Honor Guard Jan. 13, 2019, at 2 p.m. for a dance and get-together at the Chadron American Legion. Music will be provided by Ken Marlatt. Attendees are encouraged to bring a finger food and enjoy the snacks and dancing.
Chadron Garden Club
The Chadron Garden Club will meet Jan. 21, 2019, at 7 p.m. at the Immanuel Lutheran Church at Seventh and Ann streets. Hostesses will be Wendy Roberts and Ava Hawthorne, and the group will work on a craft project.
Veterans Essentials Closet
The Veterans Essentials Closet is taking donations of essential goods for local veterans. Items needed for distribution include the following: dish and laundry soap, cleaning supplies, toiletries, blankets, coats, towels, winter gear, laundry baskets, etc. Items can be dropped off at the Veterans Service Office at 342 Main Street or at Paris Fisher Auto Sales. Veterans are welcome to stop by the VSO if they need items.