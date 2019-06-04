Chadron Christian Connection
Chadron Christian Connection will be "Celebrating Summer!" at its next luncheon. This event will be Tuesday, June 11, at 11:30 a.m. at the banquet room of the Country Kitchen restaurant in Chadron. Special music will be provided by Tonya Gibbons of Crawford. Pat Mracek and Evelyn Mitchell will tell about their work with the Northwest Nebraska Compassionate Friends. Pastor June Ballard of Chadron will be the speaker. Her "A Garment of Praise" will relate memories and lessons learned throughout her life story.
A complimentary nursery is available by reservation. Cost of the luncheon is $8. Men are always welcome. Chadron Christian Connection is an outreach affiliate of the Stonecroft Organization. For reservations contact Darlene at 432-5432 or by email yantzi@gpcom.net no later than 5 p.m., June 9.
Fort Robinson Market set
Arts, crafts and an array of other merchandise will be up for sale during the fifth annual Fort Market at Fort Robinson State Park on Saturday, June 8.
The event will be based at the park’s centrally located Buffalo Soldier Barracks from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. About 50 vendors, offering items ranging from food to yard art, have signed up so far and the park has just a few outdoor stalls left.
Requests for vendor applications can be made by contacting Deb Kennedy, assistant park superintendent, at 308-665-2900 or deb.kennedy@nebraska.gov.
More information about the event may be found on a Facebook page titled “Fort Robinson Vendor Blender.” The event is open to the public free of charge but a park entry permit is required for vehicles.
Ride the Ridge
The annual Ride the Ridge is planned for June 15 at Fort Robinson State Park this year. Pre-registration for overnight guests will be at the mare barns June 14 from 5-7 p.m. Registration on the day of the ride will be from 8-9 a.m. This year’s event again includes a variety of options for participants. A five to six mile trail ride will kick off at 9 a.m. to be followed by lunch (on your own). Riders can then enjoy another five to six mile trail ride at 1 p.m. or take part in the Trail Challenge, a clinic and trail competition with Larry Voecks. Ride the Ridge is free, but the Trail Challenge does carry a $5 entry fee.
Western Wildlife Art Show
The 46th annual Western Wildlife Art Show will take place at the Fort Robinson Veterinary Hospital July 2-4. Sponsors of the event are invited to a “Meet the Artists Dinner” July 1 at 5 p.m., and the art show will be open all to the public the during the Crawford Fourth of July celebration. This year’s event once again features the Children’s Wall of Art on July 3. Children are invited to create their own works of art from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. that day ($3 entry fee), with awards presented at 4 p.m. Coloring pages will be provided for children under 10; ages 11-18 will have a choice of a coloring page or drawing their own picture.
Wildflower Week Events
There will be two events celebrating Wildflower Week in the northern Panhandle this week.
Chadron State College Campus Arboretum Volunteers will host a wildflower day with the Nebraska Statewide Arboretum June 6 in Chadron.
The day is free and open to the public and will begin at 9 a.m. with a planting project of native grasses and wildflowers for erosion control followed by a tour of CSC planting sites at 10:30 a.m. The tour will originate at the parking lot east of the CSC softball field and conclude at noon. Lucinda Mays, CSC grounds supervisor, said participants will learn about developing soil and growing grasses and wildflowers.
Also on June 6, a botany hike guided by Steve Rolfsmeier, director of the High Plains Herbarium at CSC, will begin at 2 p.m. at the Gilbert Baker Wildlife Area parking lot six miles north of Harrison, Nebraska, on Monroe Canyon Road.
Additional information about the hike will be provided by during the morning tour. To learn more, call Mays at 308-430-4186 or email lmays@csc.edu.
