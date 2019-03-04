Chadron Christian Connection
Chadron Christian Connection will be going "UP, UP, AND AWAY" as they celebrate the theme of their next luncheon. This event will be Tuesday, March 12, 2019, at 11:30 a.m. at the banquet room of the Country Kitchen restaurant in Chadron. Special music will be provided by Mikki Hastings Stephenson of Chadron. Rita Horse of Chadron will give clues about traveling as she tells about her local travel agency. Pastor Justin Schefeik of Chadron will be the speaker; telling of his recent journey of becoming the Pastor of the Chadron Berean Church. For reservations contact Darlene at 432-5432 or by email yantzi@gpcom.net no later than 5 p.m., March 9. A complimentary nursery is available by reservation. Cost of the luncheon is $8. Men are always welcomed. Chadron Christian Connection is an outreach affiliate of the Stonecroft Organization.
Suicide Prevention training
There will be a QPR (Question, Persuade, Refer) training for suicide prevention April 3 at 6 p.m. Location is still to be determined. The QPR training is designed to teach parents and other interested community members the warning signs of suicide and how to respond. In addition, the film “The Mind Inside” will be screened April 5 at noon at the CSC Student Center. The 30-minute film explores mental health in public schools and will be followed by a panel discussion.
Pine Ridge Quilt Guild
The Pine Ridge Quilt Guild will hold its monthly meeting March 13 at 7 p.m. in the Prairie Pines Lodge East Activity Room. A presentation by Patsy Futtere will demonstrate how to make a Block Holder. Please bring any items you have for Show and Tell. Visitors are welcome.