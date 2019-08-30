Sioux County Car Show
There will be a car show and fundraiser for the Sioux County High School Track Project Aug. 31. Registration ($25 per vehicle) begins at 9 a.m. at the Sioux County High School football field, with the show running from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. All types of cars are welcome. There will be no judging; it’s just a day to enjoy the cars. Drive events will take place throughout the day. Contact Cindy McCumbers for more information at 308-631-5097 or at ckmccumbers@yahoo.com. Proceeds will go toward the effort to construct a small track.
Chadron Harvest Fest
Bring the whole family to enjoy entertainment, food, games, vendors and more at the fifth annual Chadron Harvest Fest Sept. 28 from 9 a.m. to noon at the Downtown Plaza at the corner of Second and Main streets. Live music will be provided by Crossbell, and this will also be the final day of the Northwest Nebraska Farmers Market.
Harvest Festival and Car Show
Celebrate fall with hay bale decorating contest, food, games, super sales, a grilling challenge – and more at the Gordon Harvest Festival and Car Show Sept. 28.
Crawford Rock Swap
The Northwest Nebraska Rock Club will have its annual Rock Show Aug. 30-31 and Sept. 1-2 at the Crawford City Park. There will be all types of minerals, fossils, rocks, gems, and jewelry on display for trade and sell.
Legend Buttes Car Show
The fifth annual Legend Buttes Rumble Hot Rods, Customs & Classics Car Show and Crafters Market in Crawford will be Sept. 27-28 at the City Park (new location this year). Friday will include a meet and greet at Q's Dairy Sweet from 5:30-8 pm., and Saturday's registration at the City Park begins at 8 a.m. The car show will be open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Vintage campers and antique tractors are also welcome to join the show. For registration information, call at 308-668-5053.
Willow Tree Festival
The annual Willow Tree Festival in Gordon will be Sept. 14-15. Experience the "Magic of the Willow Tree.” For details visit www.willowtreefestival.com.