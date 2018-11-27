SWANN yard waste service
The Solid Waste Agency of Northwest Nebraska will discontinue collection of green grass and leaves dumpsters Nov. 30. Yard waste collection will resume in April 2019.
Mass Confusion performance
Doug Brummel will make another appearance at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, this time with new characters. His Chadron stop will be one of the first places for his new show, “Mass Confusion.”
When Brummel last visited Chadron, his cast of characters included a young boy, a nun and an old man. This time, Brummel will be joined onstage by Dave Wilson, in the Doug and Dave Show as they present a “radio episode” of “Mass Confusion.” Airing on fictitious radio station WKGOD, “Mass Confusion” explores the Catholic faith within the context of Mass. Brummel and Wilson will stop in Chadron Nov. 28 at 7 p.m.
“Our prayer is that the next time people come to an actual Mass, they will appreciate its ancient history and realize they are part of something that has been ripening on the vine for 2000 years,” says show co-host Brummel. “We hope they participate more, sing more, pray more, and even become better stewards of all that God has blessed them with.”
Their show includes original Liturgical songs, as well as original music.
“We hope the music we have composed can help bring each part of the Mass alive in new ways,” says Wilson.
Chadron Garden Club
The Chadron Garden Club will meet Dec. 3 at 6 p.m. at the Immanuel Lutheran Church at Seventh and Ann streets. The program is yet to be determined. Hostesses will be Renae Noble and Cheri Schrack.
Chadron Christian Connection
The “Bells of Christmas" will ring in the holiday season at the upcoming Chadron Christian Connection luncheon Dec. 11. The luncheon will begin at 11:30 a.m. in the banquet room of the Country Kitchen in Chadron. The annual presentation of Christmas music will be delivered by the Chadron High School Cardinal Singers.
Mike Johnson of Chadron will be the speaker. He will tell of "The Bell God Tolled at Christmas." Pastor Johnson is the minister of Ridgeview Bible Church in Chadron. He served as a missionary in Siberia for seven years and as a pastor in Florida for five years before coming to Chadron in 2013.
For reservations contact Darlene at 432 5432 or by email yantzi@gpcom.net no later than 5 p.m., Dec. 8. A complimentary nursery is available by reservations. Cost of the luncheon is $8 and first-time guests are free. Men are always welcomed.
The Chadron Christian Connection is affiliated with the Stonecroft Ministries.
Donations needed
The Veterans Essentials Closet is taking donations of essential goods for local veterans. Items needed for distribution include the following: dish and laundry soap, cleaning supplies, toiletries, blankets, coats, towels, winter gear, laundry baskets, etc. Items can be dropped off at the Veterans Service Office at 342 Main Street or at Paris Fisher Auto Sales. Veterans are welcome to stop by the VSO if they need items.
Legion District 1 meeting
The Legion Family's District 1 meeting will Nov. 30 at 6 p.m. at the Bill Dowling Legion #12 Post in Chadron (123 Bordeaux Street). The meal will be at 6 p.m., followed by the meeting. All Legion and Auxiliary Members welcome.