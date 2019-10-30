Chadron Rotary Blood Drive
The Chadron community is invited to become a hometown hero and answer the call of patients in need by donating blood with the Chadron Rotary Nov. 1 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Assumption Arena.
To make an appointment or to learn more, download the American Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit RedCrossBlood.org, call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enable the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device.
To make an appointment locally, call or text Trisha at 605-891-1444.
Completion of a RapidPass® online health history questionnaire is encouraged to help speed up the donation process. To get started, follow the instructions at RedCrossBlood.org/RapidPass or use the Blood Donor App.A blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in.
Individuals who are 17 years of age in most states (16 with parental consent where allowed by state law), weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood. High school students and other donors 18 years of age and younger also have to meet certain height and weight requirements.
Sheep, goat producers conference set for Saturday
If you are a sheep or goat producer, plan to attend the 2019 Nebraska Sheep & Goat Producers Annual Conference, Saturday Nov. 2 starting at 9:30 a.m. at the Livestock Teaching Center on the campus of Nebraska College of Technical Agriculture (NCTA) in Curtis. Topics for sheep and goat producers at the meeting will include:
• Lamb Necropsy – Lamb Quality Assurance – Libby Frazier, DVM, NCTA Instructor
• Tour of Cover Crop Plots – Brad Ramsdale, NCTA Agronomy Professor
• Cooking with Lamb – Gwendolyn Kitzan, American Lamb Board
• Attendees will help fix lamb dishes for lunch
• Direct Marketing of Lamb and Goat, Gwendolyn Kitzan, “What has worked and what hasn’t.”
• Market Updates – Brad Anderson, American Lamb Board
• Sheep and Goat Body Condtion Scoring and Nutrition – Randy Saner, Nebraska Extension
Other activites include a stock dog demonstration and education booths on Annie’s Project, Forages, National Sheep Improvement Program, breeders displays and more.
To register visit the Nebraska Sheep & Goat Producers website https://nebraskasheepandgoat.org/ or contact Melissa Nicholson at ne.sheep.goat@gmail.com or 308-386-8378.
St. Patrick's Church open house Sunday
The community is invited to an open house Sunday, Nov. 3 at St. Patrick's Catholic Church, 340 Cedar St., in Chadron.
The day begins with a 9 a.m. parish mass followed by a program and slide show at 10:15 a.m. Breakfast will be served beginning at 10:45 a.m. in the arena. Please RSVP for the breakfast by calling 432-2626.
The open house will continue from 1 p.m. - 3 p.m. in the church.
Singleton to speak at CSC
Former Chicago Cub and current inspirational speaker Chris Singleton will be a guest speaker at 7 p.m. Nov. 7 in the ballroom of Chadron State College's student center.
Singleton's mother was shot and killed in the June 17, 2015 South Carolina church shootings. Now he shares his story on how he forgave the man who murdered his mother and stating "Love is stronger than hate."
Medicare plan reviews available
Lori Dannar will be at the Chadron Senior Center Nov. 9 and Nov. 30 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. to help Medicare enrollees review their prescription drug plans. This is a free opportunity to ensure you are in the best plan for 2020. Please call Lori at 308-487-3888 to set up an appointment and remember to bring your Medicare card and current list of medications.
Chadron Christian Connection luncheon planned
Chadron Christian Connection “Bountiful Blessings” luncheon will be held at 11:30 a.m. Nov. 12 at the Country Kitchen Restaurant in Chadron (enter on north side of building).
Special music will be provided by Cynthia (O’Donnell) Lee of Chadron with the special feature of Chadron Caring and Sharing.
The main speaker will be Pat Runkle, pastor of Immanuel Lutheran Church at Rushville, who will share his testimony.
Please make your reservation with Darlene at 432-5432 or email her at yantzi@gpcom.net, no later than 5 p.m. Nov. 9.
A complimentary nursery is available by reservation. Cost of the luncheon is $8.
All are welcome (women and men) – this event is open to the public.
Chadron Christian Connection is an outreach affiliate of the Stonecroft Organization.