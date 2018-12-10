FBLA Christmas Distribution
Chadron’s FBLA chapter is currently celebrating the 12 Business Days of Christmas. Chapter members have been and will continue to deliver goodies to local businesses in Chadron through Dec. 21 to thank the community for its support.
Veterans Essentials Closet
The Veterans Essentials Closet is taking donations of essential goods for local veterans. Items needed for distribution include the following: dish and laundry soap, cleaning supplies, toiletries, blankets, coats, towels, winter gear, laundry baskets, etc. Items can be dropped off at the Veterans Service Office at 342 Main Street or at Paris Fisher Auto Sales. Veterans are welcome to stop by the VSO if they need items.
Chadron Garden Club
The Chadron Garden Club will meet Jan. 21, 2019, at 7 p.m. at the Immanuel Lutheran Church at Seventh and Ann streets. Hostesses will be Wendy Roberts and Ava Hawthorne, and the group will work on a craft project.
FFA Survey
An O’Neill FFA student is seeking individuals to take part in a survey on organic farming as part of her State FFA level competition project.
Chandra Spangler’s social sciences research project is focused on the public perceptions of organic farming across the state of Nebraska, a topic she says she became interested in after completing an internship at a local organic grocery store, Wildflour Grocer. Spangler is asking the public the northern Panhandle to answer several survey questions at https://goo.gl/forms/dAUbEzHni3jlaGoJ2 . The survey is brief, with just 16 questions.