Sandoz Center hosting Native American legacies
November is National American Indian Heritage Month, and at the Mari Sandoz High Plains Heritage Center is hosting the Native American Legacies exhibit through Dec. 13.
The display includes Honoring Quilts, ledger art from Amos Bad Heart Bull and art from Joe Pulliam. Also featured is a display about missing and murdered indigenous women, which includes a red dress covered in the names of such women. Forms are also available to fill out, for those who think there could be a name missing from the dress.
Pulliam is also the artist in residence for this exhibit, and will be at the center Nov. 20-22. Center hours are 10 a.m.- noon and 1-4 p.m., Monday through Thursday, and 10 a.m.-noon on Friday.
Farm and Ranch employee seminars
Finding, hiring and retaining quality employees are major challenges for agricultural business in Nebraska. Competition for the available workforce comes from area industries, and the labor market is tight.
Nebraska Extension will host seminars in December at O'Neill, Valentine and North Platte designed to help agricultural employers learn techniques and leadership practices to help motivate and empower employees.
Dr. Bob Milligan, Senior Consultant with Dairy Strategies LLC and Professor Emeritus from Cornell University, will lead the seminars. Topics will include:
•Identifying the future direction of the operations and its workforce needs;
•Developing position descriptions, performance expectations and accountability;
•Learning effective recruitment, interviewing and hiring procedures; and
•Identifying employee training and development needs.
Dates and registration contacts for each location:
O'Neill, Dec. 17: 8:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m., Holt County Courthouse Annex. Call (402) 336-2760
Valentine, Dec. 18: 8:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m., Niobrara Lodge. Call (402) 376-1850
North Platte, Dec. 19: 8:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m., West Central Research & Extension Center. Call (308) 532-2683
You have free articles remaining.
Cost is $75 per person and includes materials, breaks and the noon meal. Registration is requested by Dec. 10 to ensure pre-meeting preparation material is available to participants.
For questions about the seminar or for more information, please contact Aaron Berger, Nebraska Extension Educator at (308) 235-3122 or aberger2@unl.edu.
The Leading Farm and Ranch Employees Seminars are sponsored in part by the Nebraska Extension Beef Home Study
Course and Nebraska Women in Agriculture.
FSA announces disaster relief
The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Farm Service Agency (FSA) in Nebraska announced payments now are available to eligible producers who lost stored commodities due to natural disaster in 2018 or 2019. The On-Farm Storage Loss Program (OFSLP) was authorized by the Additional Supplemental Appropriations for Disaster Relief Act of 2019.
Administered by FAS, OFSLP provides payments to eligible producers in impacted counties who suffered uncompensated losses of harvested commodities including grains, oilseeds and hay stored in on-farm structures.
For producers to receive payment, losses must be directly related to an eligible disaster event such as floods, tornadoes, snowstorms and wildfires that occurred during 2018 and/or 2019.
“There are producers throughout the country who had their on-farm storage structures damaged or destroyed by natural disasters during 2018 and 2019,” FSA State Executive Director Nancy Johner said. “This disaster recovery program pays eligible producers who lost their on-farm stored commodities. We encourage producers who suffered a loss to contact their county FSA office for program information and application.” The Chadron office is available at 1006 West Sixth Street, or by calling 432-4616.
To be eligible for OFSLP, the farm storage structure must be located on the farm, not used for commercial storage and would have, under normal circumstances, maintained the quality of the commodity. Commodities stored in warehouses are not eligible for OFSLP. Program payments are made for the loss of the stored commodity and not for the loss of the structure itself.
Commodities eligible for OFSLP include: barley, canola, chickpeas (large and small), corn, cotton, crambe, dry peas, flaxseed, grain sorghum, hay (alfalfa and all-hay), lentils, mustard seed, oats, peanuts, rapeseed, rice, safflower seed, sesame seed, soybeans, sunflower seed and wheat.
Green will read at CSC Thursday
Sarah Green will give a public reading Thursday at 7 p.m. at the Mari Sandoz High Plains Heritage Center Chicoine Atrium on the campus of Chadron State College.
The reading, which is free and open to the public, is part of Chadron State College’s Distinguished Writer Series sponsored by the English and Humanities program.
Green is the author of “Earth Science” and “Skeleton Evenings.” A Pushcart Prize winner, she has been honored by inclusion in Best New Poets and by fellowships from the Vermont Studio Center and Sewanee Writers’ Conference. She is the editor of an anthology, “Welcome to the Neighborhood,” forthcoming January 2020 from Ohio University Press. She is currently at work on her second full-length collection of poetry and is an Assistant Professor of English at St. Cloud State.
Green is the seventh writer to read for the Distinguished Writer Series since 2016. Previous writers include Kent Meyers, Karen Gettert Shoemaker, Frank X Walker, Markus Jones, Brad Aaron Modlin, and Ken Ilgunas.