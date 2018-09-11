Story-Time at Chadron Public Library
Story-time will return to the Chadron Public Library Sept. 13 at 10:30 a.m. Children (between the ages of 6 months and 6 years) and their parents are invited to attend.
At Story-time, children are introduced to books and group activities. Each week a specific topic will be featured and enhanced with the use board books, short films, songs, puppetry, finger plays and more.
Parents are encouraged to help their children select and check-out library materials before or after Story-time.
No advanced registration is necessary. Story-time is free and open to the public.
The Story-time sessions will continue throughout fall, winter and spring. All events will take place in the library’s Children’s Room.
For more information, call 432-0531.
Electronic recycling day
Keep Chadron Beautiful is providing an opportunity to clean out your old electronics and dispose of them responsibly Sept.15 from 9 a.m. to noon. Take your old electronics to Chadron Federal Credit Union to be disposed of by ABC Recycling. All electronics such as computers, VCR’s, fax machines, printers, laptops and small household electronics with cords will be accepted. CRT monitors and televisions are limited to three per vehicle. No vacuums, microwaves or console TVs will be accepted.
Partial funding is provided by a grant from the Nebraska Department of Environmental Quality and Great Plains Communications. Participants are requested to make a donation to help cover recycling costs.
Contact Keep Chadron Beautiful for more information 432-3805.
Legend Buttes Rumble
The Legend Buttes Rumble in Crawford will return for another year Sept. 21-22. The Hot Rod, Custom and Classic car show is sponsored by the Crawford Area Chamber of Commerce. Events kick off Friday with a barbecue for participants, with public activities planned for Saturday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. The Legend Buttes Rumble includes the car show, a car corral, swap meet, music and other activities. Pre-registration for car owners is open now for $25. Day-of registration will be available for $30, while the burnout contest and swap meet registration is $20 each.
Flag football sign-ups
Chadron Community Recreation will host its final flag football sign-up period Sept. 13 from 5:30-7 p.m. at the soccer fields on North Main Street. Flag football is for girls and boys in grades three through six. Games are played on weekends in October. Cost to participate is $35. For more information, contact Chadron Community Recreation at 432-3133.
Cribbage club needs players
Attention all cribbage players: The Chadron Cribbage Club is looking for new players and old players, too. If you play, we would welcome you to join us at Prairie Pines on the first and third Wednesdays of the month. Play begins at 7 p.m. The next meeting is Sept. 19. Contact David Rama at 308-747-2127 for more information.