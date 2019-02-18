Music Sunday
The United Methodist Church in Whitney will have its annual Music Sunday Feb. 24 at 10 a.m. The service and musical performance will be followed by a potluck meal. Sandwiches, drinks and table service will be invited. The public is encouraged to attend and bring a side dish or dessert.
Mobile Food Pantry
The Community Services Program at Northwest Community Action Partnership (NCAP) will sponsor a Mobile Food Pantry with the Food Bank of the Heartland Feb. 20, at the Dawes County Fairgrounds located at 2009 E Gordon Avenue, Chadron from 5-7 pm.
Any household in need is welcome to come and get food from the food pantry. “Mobile food pantries allows NCAP to address a community need by providing more food and bringing the community together to fight against hunger,” said Bonnie Beckstrom, NCAP’s Community Services Director.
NCAP serves low income residents by providing food supports, emergency services such as utility disconnects, prescription assistance, homeless prevention services, and other needs in Dawes County. Our office is located at 127 W Second Street Suite 105. For more information or if you are interested in volunteering for the mobile food pan-try, please call 308-432-3393 and speak with Bonnie Beckstrom.
Feed a Hungry Senior Raffle
The local Feed a Hungry Senior program is raffling off chances to win three Rapid City Rush Hockey ticket packages, including two Rush tickets, hotel and dinner certificate. Tickets can be purchased at the Chadron Senior Center (251 Pine) or the RSVP office, 270 Pine.
Chadron Polar Plunge
The Chadron Special Olympics chapter is joining forces with the Law Enforcement Torch Run for Special Olympics Nebraska to host the second annual Polar Plunge in Chadron Feb. 23 at 3:30 p.m. at Hilltop Lanes. The event is a fundraiser to raise awareness and provide support for the local Special Olympics team. The local chapter has served individuals for more than 20 years and currently has over 30 athletes from Chadron, Crawford, Hay Springs, Hemingford, Gordon and Rushville, including unified partners who compete alongside the Special Olympic athletes.
For more information contact Ranita McCoy at ranita.mccoy@gmail.com or at 430-3243 or Melissa Nicholson at manicholson15@yahoo.com or at 386-8378.