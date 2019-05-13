Dawes County Joint Planning/Kickstart Crawford
Dawes County Joint Planning/Kickstart Crawford will have its next meeting May 29 from 6-8 p.m. at the Crawford Community Center.
Time to Garden @ Chadron Public Library
Time to spruce up gardens and vegetable patches of every sort and kind! Would you like some information on books to read, ideas on how to attract pollinators and, then, swap some seeds? Come to the library Saturday, May 18, for It’s Time to Garden.
2- 2:15 p.m. - Garden Books Preview with Susan Rolfsmeier.
2:15-2:45 p.m. - Pollinator Gardens with Lucinda Mays.
3- 3:30 p.m. - Seed Swap with Rossella Tesch.
For more information, call (308) 432-0531.
Customer Service Training
The Dawes County Travel Board and the Chadron Chamber of Commerce are working together to bring the Red Carpet Hospitality training to Chadron. The free training May 30 from 2-4:30 p.m. at the Holiday Inn Express is designed to train employees within the community on best customer service practices to meet the essential needs of customers as they visit and do business within the community. For more information, contact the Chadron Chamber of Commerce at 308-432-4401.
Open Sew Day
The Pine Ridge Quilt Guild will hold an Open Sew Day May 18, 2019, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Prairie Pines Lodge East Activity Room. Please bring your personal projects to work on. Visitors are welcome.
Mobile Food Pantry
The Community Services Program at Northwest Community Action is sponsoring a Mobile Food Pantry at the Crawford Community Building May 22. at 5 p.m. The Mobile Food Pantry is a program that provides Dawes County residents with needed food to supplement other efforts of existing food assistance programs in the county. The Mobile Food Pantry Truck by the Food Bank of the Heartland travels around the State of Nebraska providing nutritious perishable and non-perishable food.