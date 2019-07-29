Back to School Bash
Western Community Health Resources in Chadron will host a Back to School Bash Aug. 24 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the agency's parking lot at 300 Shelton St., Chadron. WCHR will highlight several of its programs, including reproductive services, behavioral health information for students, WIC, immunizations and car seat checks. In addition, the Chadron Volunteer Fire Department, Chadron Police Department, Chadron Community Recreation, Playful Pastures Pet Services, ROTC and UNL Extension will all be on site, providing free activities and the opportunity to sign up for programs.
CCR Sports Registrations
Chadron Community Recreation will have several fall sports registration days.
Tackle football registration will be Aug. 6-7 at GLR at 201 Main St. in Chadron from 5:30-6:30 p.m.
Registration for soccer and flag football, as well as tackle football, will also be available Aug. 19 and Aug. 22 from 5:30-7 p.m. at the Nelson Physical Activity Center on the CSC campus (use top south doors) and Aug. 24 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Western Community Health Resources Back to School Bash at 300 Shelton St.
Soccer is open to boys and girls ages 5-12, while both tackle and flag football are open to boys and girls in the third through sixth grades.
Tackle football participants must attend the registration as equipment will be handed out at that time. Practices will begin soon, and early registration is encouraged. Practice times are arranged by the coaches. Games are played on the weekends in September and October. For more information visit chadronrec.com or email director@chadronrec.com.
Cheyenne Trotters at Fort Rob
The Cheyenne Trotters, a group of skilled horse enthusiasts who specialize in cavalry demonstrations, parades and drill team performances, will entertain audiences during a series of appearances at Fort Robinson State Park Aug. 9. Demonstrations will begin at 10 a.m. on the parade grounds.
Park entry permit required.
Star Wars artist in Chadron
Colin Cantwell, the original concept artist and model builder for the Star Wars spaceships will be at Game Changer Comics (123 Main, Chadron) Aug. 10 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. The event is free to attend and includes exclusive videos describing Cantwell's interaction with George Lucas and his work on Star Wars. Also featured will be an audience choice of videos showing his other projects, including 2001: A Space Odyssey and War Games, as well as his role as the lead NASA analyst for CBS during the first moon landing.
Fans will have an opportunity to meet Cantwell, ask questions and share stories. Autographs will be on sale for $25, which includes a free print of either his original 1974 concept art for Star Wars or his 1975 photos of the first Star Wars models.
Free Children's Swimming
Black Hills Energy will sponsor free swimming for children ages 16 and under Aug. 1 from 1-4 p.m. at the Chadron Area Aquatics and Wellness Center. Frozen treats, also compliments of Black Hills Energy, will be served to participants when they are finished swimming.
HAM Radio Club
The Pine Ridge Amateur Radio Club, a group of HAM radio operators, meets every Saturday at the Prairie Pines Lodge at 8 a.m. Anyone interested in joining the group can stop by or contact Ron Cashon at 430-3873.
Innovations Studio Grand Opening
The Chadron Public Library will have an open house Aug. 1 from 3-7:30 p.m. for the grand opening of the newly arrived Innovation Studio. During the open house the public will be able to see the Studio’s equipment in function, look at samples, ask questions to the library staff and sign up to begin exploring the world of Makers.
Using the Studio innovative machines and computers students can explore electronics by making a Lego® robot. Adults can make holiday gifts and cards. Entrepreneurs can solve manufacturing, packaging, and marketing problems to grow new local businesses. These are just a few examples of how Makerspace equipment at Chadron Public Library can connect our community members with information breaking down barriers to knowledge and experimentation.
Stop by the library to explore careers, and develop your own entrepreneurial enterprises. The library is open Monday through Thursday 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., Friday and Saturday 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.
Call the library desk at 308-432-0531 for more information.
The Nebraska Library Innovation Studios: Transforming Rural Communities project is supported in part by the Nebraska Library Commission, partnering with the University of Nebraska—Lincoln Nebraska Innovation Studio, Nebraska Extension, and Regional Library Systems. The project is funded through a National Leadership Grant awarded by the Institute of Museum and Library Services (IMLS).
Monday Bike Rides
Bike riders looking for a group to enjoy a ride with are invited to participate in the Monday Evening Bike Rides each week at 6 p.m. Riders are directed to gather at the First National Bank North Platte parking lot prior to 6 so the ride can begin promptly. You must have your own bike and water, and the group recommends bringing a helmet and reflective clothing.
This ride is for fun only. The route will be on the street so safety is a priority for everyone. Drivers in Chadron are not accustomed to bike groups on the street, so riders will need to be cautious at all times. Most of the route will be in residential areas; however, the route crosses Highways 20 and 385 one to two times. The ride is about one and a half hours with a 10 minute break at the halfway point. The group will not stop for people with flat tires. Call Merle Morford at 308-430-2902 with any questions.
Uptown on Campus
Chadron State College will host its annual Uptown on Campus event Aug. 21 from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the "Backyard" behind high rise under the tent (set-up is at 9 a.m.) Contact Megan Northrup to reserve a spot at 308-432-6057 or at mnorthrup@csc.edu.
Dawes County Joint Planning/Kickstart Crawford
The Dawes County Joint Planning and Kickstart Crawford meeting will be July 31 from 6-7:30 p.m. at the Chadron State College Student Center in the Scottsbluff Room. The night's agenda will include a roundtable discussion and planning for the Chadron/Dawes County transportation needs survey participation, led by Megan Koppenhafer of Panhandle Area Development District.