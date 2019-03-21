Health screenings available
Residents living in and around the Chadron can learn about their risk for cardiovascular disease, osteoporosis, diabetes, and other chronic, serious conditions with affordable screenings by Life Line Screening. Chadron United Methodist Church will host this community event April 15. The site is located at 847 Shelton Street in Chadron.
Screenings can check for:
• The level of plaque buildup in your arteries, related to risk for heart disease, stroke and overall vascular health.
• HDL and LDL Cholesterol levels
• Diabetes risk
• Bone density as a risk for possible osteoporosis
• Kidney and thyroid function, and more
Screenings are affordable (starting at $149), convenient and accessible for wheelchairs and those with trouble walking. Free parking is also available.
Call 1-877-237-1287 or visit www.lifelinescreening.com. Pre-registration is required.
Library offering computer classes
Chadron Public Library is offering the following computer classes:
Wednesday, March 20, 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. MS formatting and Templates.
Wednesday, March 27, 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. Excel Basics.
Wednesday, April 3, 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. Advanced E-mail.
Wednesday, April 10, 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. Introduction to MS Publisher.
For more information, call 432-0531.
HAM Radio Club
The Pine Ridge Amateur Radio Club, a group of HAM radio operators, meets every Saturday at the Prairie Pines Lodge at 8 a.m. Anyone interested in joining the group can stop by or contact Ron Cashon at 430-3873.
Ride the Ridge
The annual Ride the Ridge is planned for June 15 at Fort Robinson State Park this year. Pre-registration for overnight guests will be at the mare barns June 14 from 5-7 p.m. Registration on the day of the ride will be from 8-9 a.m. This year’s event again includes a variety of options for participants. A five to six mile trail ride will kick off at 9 a.m. to be followed by lunch (on your own). Riders can then enjoy another five to six mile trail ride at 1 p.m. or take part in the Trail Challenge, a clinic and trail competition with Larry Voecks. Ride the Ridge is free, but the Trail Challenge does carry a $5 entry fee.
Daddy-daughter dance planned
Miss Fur Trade Days Outstanding Teen Addilyn Wilson is hosting a Daddy-Daughter Dance in Hershey on April 6 at the Hershey Legion Hall.
Dinner, dancing, and photos will be available for purchase. All young ladies (no age limit) are invited to bring their special person (Dads, Uncles, Grandpas, or Father Figures)! The dance is from 6:30-9:30 p.m. Price for family is $25. The cost of admission includes a meal of pulled pork, hot dogs, chips, baked beans, salads, and cupcakes. Also included is the dance with a DJ. Area teen queens will also be in attendance. Proceeds from the dance will go to the Hershey TeamMates Chapter to be used for scholarships.
Call 308-530-5655 with any questions.
Hay Springs Veterans Event
The Hay Springs Chamber of Commerce Vietnam Veterans Commemorative Partner will presents its final National Vietnam Veteran Day event March 29 at 5:30 p.m. at the Hay Springs United Methodist Church. There will be a meal before the program at 7 p.m. Roast beef sandwiches and drinks will be provided. Please bring a salad or dessert to share.
Suicide Prevention Training
There will be a QPR (Question, Persuade, Refer) training for suicide prevention April 3 at 6 p.m. Location is still to be determined. The QPR training is designed to teach parents and other interested community members the warning signs of suicide and how to respond. In addition, the film “The Mind Inside” will be screened April 5 at noon at the CSC Student Center. The 30-minute film explores mental health in public schools and will be followed by a panel discussion.