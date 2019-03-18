Hay Springs Veterans Event
The Hay Springs Chamber of Commerce Vietnam Veterans Commemorative Partner will presents its final National Vietnam Veteran Day event March 29 at 5:30 p.m. at the Hay Springs United Methodist Church. There will be a meal before the program at 7 p.m. Roast beef sandwiches and drinks will be provided. Please bring a salad or dessert to share.
Suicide Prevention Training
There will be a QPR (Question, Persuade, Refer) training for suicide prevention April 3 at 6 p.m. Location is still to be determined. The QPR training is designed to teach parents and other interested community members the warning signs of suicide and how to respond. In addition, the film “The Mind Inside” will be screened April 5 at noon at the CSC Student Center. The 30-minute film explores mental health in public schools and will be followed by a panel discussion.
Self-defense, anti-bullying classes
Would you like to learn how to stand up for yourself in uncomfortable or intimidating situations? Do you want to help youth increase their skills in setting boundaries and responding effectively to verbal or physical aggression? A unique opportunity to learn that and more is coming to Chadron April 5- 6.
88Tactical, an organization that offers training courses for “every goal, every skill level and every scenario”, is coming to teach two of their self-defense classes. The Basic Women’s Primal Defense class for females 12 years old and older will be offered April 5 from 6-10 p.m. and April 6 from 8:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m. The second class is open only to Chadron State College women. The Youth Anti-Bullying/Anti-Abduction class is a co-ed class for youth ages 6-12, which will be offered April 6 from 2-5 p.m. Scholarships covering 25% of the tuition for all enrollees has been provided by Indivisible Chadron; the reduced cost is $60 and $45 respectively.
Additional donations are welcome and will be used to further reduce tuition. Donations can be made to the Self Defense/Scholarship Fund account at the Chadron Federal Credit Union. The account is listed under the names of U. Taylor & C. Welch
Classes are limited to 20 participants. Register online at 88tactical.com - locate and enroll in the specific course under the “Civilian Courses” tab dropdown options. Contact Cheryl Welch with questions (308-432-3519 or loswelchitos@gmail.com).