Mobile Food Pantry
The Volunteer Services Program injunction with the Community Services Program and at Northwest Community Action Partnership (NCAP) will sponsor a Mobile Food Pantry with the Food Bank of the Heartland on October 15, 2019, at the Dawes County Fairgrounds located at 2009 East Gordon Ave, Chadron from 5-7 p.m.
Any household in need is welcome to come and get food from the food pantry.
Chadron Autumn Clean-up
Keep Chadron Beautiful invites all area residents to join its team in cleaning up litter in Chadron’s alleys and streets. The Community Clean Up will be held Saturday, October 12, from 9 a.m. to noon. Meet at the Keep Chadron Beautiful office, 153 Bordeaux Street, to register and get trash bags and supplies.
Need something hauled to the dump? Call 308-432-3805 to schedule a pick up.
Blood Drive Scheduled
There will be a Blood Drive at Prairie Pines Lodge in Chadron Oct. 10 from 7:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. The blood drive is being held in conjunction with Western Nebraska Blood Center in Scottsbluff.
Chadron Rotary Blood Drive
The Chadron community is invited to become a hometown hero and answer the call of patients in need by donating blood with the Chadron Rotary Nov. 1 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Assumption Arena.
To make an appointment or to learn more, download the American Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit RedCrossBlood.org, call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enable the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device.
To make an appointment locally, call or text Trisha at 605-891-1444.
Completion of a RapidPass® online health history questionnaire is encouraged to help speed up the donation process. To get started, follow the instructions at RedCrossBlood.org/RapidPass or use the Blood Donor App.A blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in.
Individuals who are 17 years of age in most states (16 with parental consent where allowed by state law), weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood. High school students and other donors 18 years of age and younger also have to meet certain height and weight requirements.
Chadron Public Library Open House
The Chadron Public Library Foundation invites the public to an open house October 12, from noon to 5 p.m. The new look and furniture of Adult Services will be showcased. Food and refreshments will be served. Door prizes. Members of the Chadron Public Library Foundation will be present to welcome the public.
This event is free and open to the public.
For more information, call 432-0531.
Medicare plan reviews available
Lori Dannar will be at the Chadron Senior Center Oct. 25, Nov. 9 and Nov. 30 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. to help Medicare enrollees review their prescription drug plans. This is a free opportunity to ensure you are in the best plan for 2020. Please call Lori at 308-487-3888 to set up an appointment and remember to bring your Medicare card and current list of medications.
HAM Radio Club
The Pine Ridge Amateur Radio Club, a group of HAM radio operators, meets every Saturday at the Prairie Pines Lodge at 8 a.m. Anyone interested in joining the group can stop by or contact Ron Cashon at 430-3873.
Cribbage Group meeting
The Chadron Cribbage Group will meet on the first and third Wednesdays of each month this fall at 7 p.m. at Prairie Pines. The group is open to the public for anyone who plays the game or wants to learn it. Each cribbage night consists of two to four games and plenty of laughter. Call 308-747-2127 with questions.
Monday Evening Bike Rides
Bike riders looking for a group to enjoy a ride with are invited to participate in the Monday Evening Bike Rides each week at 6 p.m. Riders are directed to gather at the First National Bank North Platte parking lot prior to 6 so the ride can begin promptly. You must have your own bike and water, and the group recommends bringing a helmet and reflective clothing.
This ride is for fun only. The route will be on the street so safety is a priority for everyone. Drivers in Chadron are not accustomed to bike groups on the street, so riders will need to be cautious at all times. Most of the route will be in residential areas; however, the route crosses Highways 20 and 385 one to two times. The ride is about one and a half hours with a 10 minute break at the halfway point. The group will not stop for people with flat tires. Call Merle Morford at 308-430-2902 with any questions.