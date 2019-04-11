Library Book Sale
The Friends of the Library will have its monthly book sale at the Chadron Public Library Annex April 12 from noon to 6 p.m. and April 13 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
CCL Meeting
The Chadron chapter of the Citizens' Climate Lobby monthly meeting will be April 16 from 6:30-8 p.m. at the CCU Church at 370 Chadron Ave.
We will discuss local issues related to climate change and listen to a national call. Come at 6:20ish for a potluck dinner. All are welcome.
Community Choir Performance
The Chadron State College Community Chorus concert will be at 3 p.m. April 14 in Memorial Hall’s Auditorium. Repertoire will include “I am in Need of Music,” by David L. Brunner, “Peace” by Stephen Chatman, “Laughing Song” by David Dickau, “O, Love” by Elaine Hagenberg, and “Loch Lomond” by Jonathan Quick.
Genomics in Cattle Genetics
Rick Pfortmiller, Neogen Beef Genomics Territory Manager, will present “Genomics’ Role in Improving Beef Cattle Genetics” at 6 p.m. April 15 at the Country Kitchen in Chadron. He will spend time exploring how genomics has impacted today’s beef cattle and simple, effective ways that a rancher can implement these tools into their sire and heifer selection, as well as aid in marketing their calves.
His family is fourth and fifth generations his family’s commercial cow-calf operation in North-Central Kansas. He graduated from Kansas State University with a bachelor of science degree in animal science and has an extensive background in genomic applications in the seedstock and commercial cattle sectors.
The cost to attend is $15 per person payable to Country Kitchen for the meal. Students are free.
Westerners International Meeting
The Pine Ridge Corral of Westerners International hosts monthly programs of historical content. Meetings are held at the Country Kitchen at noon (Dutch treat) on the second Sunday of each month September through May. Dues are $25 per couple per year with a reduced amount for single members. All those interested are encouraged to attend the next meeting/program April 14 to hear about the Escape of the Northern Cheyenne presented by Angie Taylor, a descendant of one of those involved. Lunch is first and then followed by a program, which usually ends before 2 p.m.
NCAP Vehicle Give-away
Northwest Community Action Partnership has just launched a vehicle giveaway event called “Give Hope a Ride”. A 2003 Suburban, in excellent condition, will be given away mid-May to a resident of either Dawes, Box Butte, Cherry, Sheridan or Sioux Counties.
This vehicle was generously given to NCAP for the purpose of helping a family in need of reliable transportation. Applications are now available at www.ncap.info . Click on the GIVE HOPE A RIDE logo on the main page. Application deadline is April 30, 2019 and the vehicle will be given away mid-May.