Interact Blood Drive
The community is invited to help maintain a strong blood supply this summer by joining Chadron High School Interact Club Students for a blood drive June 5 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Chadron High School. By helping hospital patients in need, donors can also help students earn volunteer hours and a chance to earn a scholarship through the American Red Cross Leaders Save Lives program.
Summer can be a challenging season to collect blood. Donations often decline when school is out of session and many regular donors delay giving while they vacation and take part in summer activities, but the need for blood is constant.
To make an appointment or to learn more, call or text Trisha at 605-891-1444 or download the American Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit RedCrossBlood.org and enter sponsor code <code> or call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767). Completion of a RapidPass® online health history questionnaire found at RedCrossBlood.org/RapidPass or on the Blood Donor App is encouraged to help speed up the donation process. A blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in. Individuals who are 17 years of age in most states (16 with parental consent where allowed by state law), weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood. High school students and other donors 18 years of age and younger also have to meet certain height and weight requirements.
Dawes County Joint Planning/Kickstart Crawford
The next Dawes County Joint Planning/Kickstart Crawford meeting will be May 29 from 6-8 p.m. at the Crawford Community Center.
Mobile Food Pantry
The Community Services Program at Northwest Community Action is sponsoring a Mobile Food Pantry at the Crawford Community Building on Wednesday, May 22. The Mobile Food Pantry will begin distributing food at 5 p.m.
The Mobile Food Pantry is a program that provides Dawes County residents with needed food to supplement other efforts of existing food assistance programs in the county. The Mobile Food Pantry Truck by the Food Bank of the Heartland travels around the State of Nebraska providing nutritious perishable and non-perishable food. The truck provides thousands of pounds of food an any given location - enough for each family to receive 30-40 pounds of groceries. Each truckload includes a variety of products such as frozen meat, canned goods, fresh produce and baked goods.
NCAP serves residents of Dawes/Sioux Counties with emergency food and other need through the office located at 127 W. Second Street, Chadron. For more more information on other services, please call 308-747-2200.
Customer Service Training
The Dawes County Travel Board and the Chadron Chamber of Commerce are working together to bring the Red Carpet Hospitality training to Chadron. The free training May 30 from 2-4:30 p.m. at the Holiday Inn Express is designed to train employees within the community on best customer service practices to meet the essential needs of customers as they visit and do business within the community. For more information, contact the Chadron Chamber of Commerce at 308-432-4401.
Volunteers Needed
The Dawes County Veterans Office needs volunteers to put up flags on Saturday, May 24, 2019 at Greenwood Cemetery in Chadron. Meet at the cemetery gazebo at 9 a.m.
Sandoz Center open on Monday
The Mari Sandoz High Plains Heritage Center will be open from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Memorial Day. The center will have artists-in-residence that day, and the Heavenly Horses exhibit will be open.