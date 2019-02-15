Adult Reading Challenge
Grow with Books! Is the title of Chadron Public Library's Adult Reading Challenge 2019. Registration will continue until March 5th.
The full schedule of events is as follows:
Feb. 16 – 1-4 p.m. A Book Tasting Party. Good Books, good treats and a mystery prize to the winner of this contest.
Feb. 23 – 2-4 p.m. Are you ready for a surprise activity? This one will be a SURPRISE!
March 2 - Fairy Homes. Are the gentle fairies lingering in your garden or balcony? Time to gift them with a cozy little home. This craft is both relaxing and whimsical. A good way to step into Spring.
March 9 – 2-4 p.m. If you have seeds left over from last growing season and you want to exchange them, don’t let this opportunity to pass you by. At the same time, take the occasion to enroll in the Library Green Thumbs program and start to prepare for another growing season.
March 15, 6-8 p.m. After-Hours Salute to Ireland. Music, stories, food and games to celebrate Saint Patrick’s land.
March 21, 6-8:30 p.m. A Spring Time Evening Tuscan Supper. Learn how to make a Tuscan meal and eat it too!
March 21 - Last day to return reading logs.
March 25 - Winners of the Reading Challenges announced at 3:30 p.m.
Hay Springs veteran event
The Hay Springs Chamber of Commerce Vietnam Veterans Commemorative Partner commit-tee will host its final event on National Vietnam Veterans Day, March 29. 2019, at the Hay Springs United Methodist Church.
The committee is seeking Vietnam veterans who would be willing to be interviewed by Junior high and high school students or willing to personally share their experiences during their service at this event in a 10-minute dialogue. If you are interested, please contact Pat Skinner at randpskinner@gmail.com.
The committee is also inviting Vietnam veterans to submit pictures of themselves in uniform, candid shots, and Vietnam scenery to Security First Bank in Hay Springs before Feb. 15 to be scanned and used in a slide show at the event. (Pictures will be immediately scanned and re-turned onsite.) Pictures can also be emailed to gibbons.tonya@gmail.com in JPEG format, please.
The Hay Springs Chamber of Commerce was recognized as a Vietnam Veterans Commemorative Partner on June 24, 2016, by the Secretary of Defense. The objectives of the commemoration are to: "1. To thank and honor veterans of the Vietnam War; 2. To highlight the services of the Armed Forces during the Vietnam War; 3. To pay tribute to the contributions made on the home front by the people of the United States during the Vietnam War; 4. To highlight the advances in technology, science and medicine related to military research conducted during the Vietnam War.
The committee has hosted events to meet these objectives with a ceremony at the park; a ceremony at the school on Veterans Day; a Friendly Festival theme of "Welcome Home" with a parade and dedication of a Vietnam War memorial; a Vietnam War era USO show; a program featuring speakers Eldon Terrell, formerly of Hay Springs and a Vietnam veteran, and Colonel Wills from Offutt Air Force base; and made a $500 donation to the Chadron Honor Guard.
The public is invited to show its gratitude to these special veterans as we thank and honor our Vietnam veterans at our final event, Friday, March 29, 2019.