Nebraska High School Sports Hall of Fame
The Nebraska High School Sports Hall of Fame Jamboree Volleyball Game, featuring Chadron High School, will be at the Chicoine Center on the Chadron State College Campus Aug. 16 at 6 p.m.
Football Sport Drink Scrimmage
The Chadron High School football team will host its sports drink scrimmage Aug. 17 at 5:30 p.m. at the high school football field.
Music rehearsals begin
Community residents interested in performing with Chadron State College’s Campus Community Symphonic Band are welcome to the first rehearsal of the Fall semester Tuesday, Aug. 21, from 7 to 8:30 p.m. in Memorial Hall’s Room 104. For more details contact Dr. John Wojcik at jwojcik@csc.edu or 308-432-6322.
Those interested in joining the Community Choir are welcome to the first rehearsal Thursday, Aug. 23, from 7 to 8:30 p.m. in Memorial Hall’s Room 126. For more information, contact Dr. Joel Schreuder at jschreuder@csc.edu or 308-432-6318.
CSC’s Concert Choir and Community Choir will perform Sunday, Nov. 11, at 3 p.m. at the Chadron Arts Center. The Wind Symphony and Community Band will perform Friday, Nov. 9, at 7:30 p.m. at Memorial Hall’s Auditorium. The Community Band will join with the Wind Symphony for the annual Holiday Concert Thursday, Dec. 6, at 7:30 p.m. at Memorial Hall’s Auditorium.