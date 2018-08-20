ALA Meeting slated
The American Legion Auxiliary Unit 12 meets at 6 p.m. Monday, Aug 27, at the Bill Dowling Post #12 American Legion, 123 Bordeaux Street in Chadron. All persons interesting in possibly joining the Auxiliary (as well as current members) are encouraged to attend. Items on the agenda include the VA picnic at Ft. Robinson, planning a fall bake sale and a talk from one of our Girls State participants. For more information, please call Auxiliary President Vicki Kotschwar at 308-432-3615.
CCR fall sports sign-ups
Chadron Community Recreation Fall Sports sign-ups will be today, Aug. 22, at the Nelson Physical Activity Center on the Chadron State College campus (use the top, south door) from 5:30- 7 p.m.
Soccer is $35 for girls and boys ages 5-12 as of Sept. 1. Games will be played in September on Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays at either 5:30 or 6:15 p.m. The season will continue in the spring (spring registration is $25 and is due March 15). Coaches and team sponsors ($150), as well as referees, are needed. Players are required to have shin guards and no baseball or football cleats are allowed.
Flag football is $35 for girls and boys in grades three through six. Games will be played on Saturday mornings and Sunday afternoons in October. Coaches, referees and team sponsors ($150) are needed. Players must have a mouth guard.
Tackle football is $200, with $125 of that as a refundable deposit upon equipment return. Girls and boys in grades three through six can participate. There will be one game per week, with dates and times yet to be determined. Only equipment provided by CCR can be used, and a mouth guard is required. Coaches, referees and team sponsors are needed. Children must be present at registration to try on equipment.
Children will not be placed on a team until the registration fees are paid, and late fees may apply. For more information call 432-3133 or visit chadronrec.com.
Financial planning class offered
St. Patrick’s Catholic Church is offering a nine-week money management course titled Dave Ramsey Financial Peace University beginning Sunday, Sept. 9 at 6 p.m. in the parish Media Room. This course will teach the basics of budgeting, how to eliminate debt, and help you plan your financial future. This cost for the class and accompanying kit it $99.00. Contact the parish office at 308-432-2626 if you are interested in participating.
Museum hosting Garden Party
The Dawes County Historical Museum will host its annual Garden Party Aug. 26 from 4-6 p.m. at the museum, located at 341 Country Club Road outside of Chadron. Enjoy an afternoon of music and friendship while models showcase period clothing from the pioneer days. Light snacks will be provided. A free-will admission will go toward the museum’s next project – an addition to the Carpenter’s Cove to house more exhibits. Don your favorite hat and enjoy an afternoon of history and fun.
Quilt Guild business tour
Join members of the Pine Ridge Quilt Guild this Saturday, Aug. 25, for a road trip to four fabric shops. The itinerary includes The Covered Wagon in Torrington; The Quilt Stop, Platte Valley Sew and Vac, and Prairie Pines Quilt Shop in the Scottsbluff area; then Pat’s Creative in Hemingford. Lunch will be at a Mexican restaurant in Scottsbluff/Gering. Call Rose Fryda at 308-430-0688 for the details including departure time and meeting place.
Screening of "Dimming the Sun"
The Chadron chapter of Citizens’ Climate Lobby will host a “Dimming the Sun” watch party at the Bean Broker, 202 West Second St., Aug. 28 from 6-7:30 p.m. The 50-minute NOVA video addresses how air pollution affects the climate and why we should care. The video will be followed by a brief discussion. The event is free and open to the public.
Sioux County Historical Trek
The 35th annual Sioux County Historical Trek will take place Sept. 8. The Historical Treks tour various parts of Sioux County and the surrounding area, exploring local sites and history.
This year’s Trek will travel through east central Sioux County, and visit the historic communities of Belmont and Marsland. We will also tour the Belmont Tunnel, Nebraska’s only railroad tunnel, which is no longer in use. After leaving Marsland, we will drive to Box Butte Reservoir and have a picnic lunch. Then the group will journey back to Harrison via Crawford, stopping for ice cream along the way.
The group will travel by bus, and the cost to join the trek is $30. Meet at the Sioux County Museum in Harrison at 7:45 a.m. for registration, coffee and doughnuts. Bring a sack lunch for the picnic; the museum will provide bottled water.
Please call the museum to register for the trek no later than Aug. 31 at 308-668-2110 or 308-665-5175.
Music rehearsals begin
Those interested in joining the Community Choir are welcome to the first rehearsal Thursday, Aug. 23, from 7 to 8:30 p.m. in Memorial Hall’s Room 126. For more information, contact Dr. Joel Schreuder at jschreuder@csc.edu or 308-432-6318.
Choir performances planned
CSC’s Concert Choir and Community Choir will perform Sunday, Nov. 11, at 3 p.m. at the Chadron Arts Center. The Wind Symphony and Community Band will perform Friday, Nov. 9, at 7:30 p.m. at Memorial Hall’s Auditorium. The Community Band will join with the Wind Symphony for the annual Holiday Concert Thursday, Dec. 6, at 7:30 p.m. at Memorial Hall’s Auditorium.
UNL seeking rancher input
The University of Nebraska-Lincoln (UNL) is seeking help from ranchers to improve its understanding of grazing land management decisions. Ranchers are being asked to take part in a 20-minute survey as part of the project.
The survey can be found at https://ssp.qualtrics.com/jfe/form/SV_85FsAIMD9WtCQMl
Participation is voluntary, and ranchers may skip any questions they prefer not to answer. The information provided will be kept confidential and only be used for the research purposes of this project. There are no risks to participating in this research..
If you have any questions regarding the survey or technical issues, please contact Lindsey Witt-Swanson, Assistant Director at the Bureau of Sociological Research at lwitt2@unl.edu or by phone at 402-472-3672. You may also contact the main researchers on this project, with questions: Steph Kennedy, at 402-926-6732, or Dr. Mark Burbach, at 402-472-8210. Also, this study has been reviewed and approved by the UNL Institutional Review Board (#18124). If you have questions about your rights as a participant, you may contact them at 402-472-6965.