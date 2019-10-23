Knights of Columbus fundraiser Oct. 25, 26
Helping citizens with intellectual disabilities will be the theme for the fund drive conducted by Monsignor Dolan Council 1128 of the Knights of Columbus in Chadron.
This is the Nebraska Knight’s annual fund-raising drive conducted for citizens with intellectual disabilities. It will be held Oct. 25 and 26 according to Jacob Rissler, Grand Knight.
In this statewide drive, Tootsie Rolls are given as a token of thanks for donations to the cause. The local council will be at Walmart and Safeway Oct. 25 from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. and Oct. 26 from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. The Knights of Columbus will be aided in their solicitation by members of the St. Patrick’s Catholic Church.
All funds from this drive will be spent on the needs of people with intellectual disabilities in this area as well as those throughout the State of Nebraska. Nearly $5,000,000 has been raised by the Knights of Columbus.
Your local Knights of Columbus invite you to join in their efforts to help Nebraskans with intellectual disabilities. Support their statewide Campaign for People with Intellectual Disabilities on Oct. 25 and 26.
Ribbon-cutting at Chadron airport
The city of Chadron invites the public to attend a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 11 a.m. Friday, Oct. 25 to celebrate the completion of the new storage hangar at Chadron Municipal Airport.
The airport is located five miles west of Chadron on Highway 20.
Chadron Rotary Blood Drive
The Chadron community is invited to become a hometown hero and answer the call of patients in need by donating blood with the Chadron Rotary Nov. 1 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Assumption Arena.
To make an appointment or to learn more, download the American Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit RedCrossBlood.org, call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enable the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device.
To make an appointment locally, call or text Trisha at 605-891-1444.
Completion of a RapidPass® online health history questionnaire is encouraged to help speed up the donation process. To get started, follow the instructions at RedCrossBlood.org/RapidPass or use the Blood Donor App.A blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in.
Individuals who are 17 years of age in most states (16 with parental consent where allowed by state law), weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood. High school students and other donors 18 years of age and younger also have to meet certain height and weight requirements.
Medicare plan reviews available
Lori Dannar will be at the Chadron Senior Center Oct. 25, Nov. 9 and Nov. 30 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. to help Medicare enrollees review their prescription drug plans. This is a free opportunity to ensure you are in the best plan for 2020. Please call Lori at 308-487-3888 to set up an appointment and remember to bring your Medicare card and current list of medications.
Trunk or Treat scheduled
The Chadron Kiwanis Club and the Chadron Chamber of Commerce will have the annual Trunk or Treat Oct. 25 from 5-7 p.m. in the 100 block of Main Street. Businesses and organizations interested in having a trunk should contact the Chamber of Commerce. Set-up will begin at 3 p.m., with the festivities to start at 5 p.m. sharp. Costumes are encouraged.
Quilt Guild Sew Day
The Pine Ridge Quilt Guild will hold an Open Sew Day Oct. 26 at Prairie Pines Lodge, East Activity Room, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Please bring projects to work on. Visitors are welcome.