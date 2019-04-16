Appleseed Shoot
An Appleseed shoot and history of the start of the Revolutionary War will be held at the Marty and Dottie Tobiasson farm near Chadron May 4-5. Instruction on the correct different shooting positions, natural point of aim, the six steps to firing an accurate shot, sling usage, shot analysis, inches-minutes-clicks and more will be covered. Safety is stressed, and all are welcome. This is not a competition, but a clinic to improve your marksmanship. Google Project Appleseed to get more info and to sign up. For questions, call John Dueker at 308-432-2265.
Pesticide applicator training
Nebraska Extension has set April 17 as the new date for a pesticide applicator training session in Scottsbluff that had to be postponed due to weather.
The training is for commercial pesticide applicators seeking initial certification, and will begin at 8:30 a.m. at the UNL Panhandle Research and Extension Center, 4502 Avenue I. It was originally scheduled for Thursday, April 11. Everybody who registered for the postponed date will be notified of the new date.
Easter Egg Hunt
The Chadron Chamber of Commerce Easter Egg Hunt will be April 20 at 11 a.m. at the Chadron baseball fields on North Main Street. More than 4,000 eggs will be distributed for kids to pick up, with age groups divided into 0-3, 4-6 and 7-10. A free meal of hot dogs, chips and a drink will follow the egg hunt, sponsored by Skeeter’s Napa.
Meet and Greet
The Chadron Chamber of Commerce Ambassadors will have a Community Meet and Greet April 25 from 4:30-6:30 p.m. at the Bean Broker to provide an opportunity for individuals who are new to the community to mingle and meet other residents.
Volunteer Day
Camp Norwesca is hosting a Volunteer Day May 4 starting at 9 a.m. at its location on Norwesca Road. Projects that need volunteers may include fence painting and repairs, hay wagon painting and repairs, spring cleaning and trimming trees and bushes. Lunch will be provided.
CCL Viewing Party
The Chadron chapter of Citizens’ Climate Lobby will host a Human Element Part II Viewing Party April 23 from 6-7:30 p.m. at the Bean Broker.
The Human Element Part II follows photographer James Balog as he examines how climate change is affecting fire and earth. The film is 45 minutes long followed by a short discussion.
NCAP Vehicle Giveaway
Northwest Community Action Partnership has launched a vehicle giveaway event called “Give Hope a Ride.” A 2003 Suburban, in excellent condition, will be given away mid-May to a resident of either Dawes, Box Butte, Cherry, Sheridan or Sioux Counties.
This vehicle was generously given to NCAP for the purpose of helping a family in need of reliable transportation. Lack of a reliable vehicle can be a barrier to employ-ment, school attendance, medical care, obtaining necessities, etc. and can have an adverse impact on a family or individuals ability to climb out of poverty.
Do you know of someone whose life could be changed with reliable transportation? Do you know an individual or family who lacks reliable transportation and faces adversity due to that fact? Applications are now available at www.ncap.info . Click on the GIVE HOPE A RIDE logo on the main page. Application deadline is April 30.