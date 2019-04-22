Appleseed Shoot
An Appleseed shoot and history of the start of the Revolutionary War will be held at the Marty and Dottie Tobiasson farm near Chadron May 4-5. Instruction on the correct different shooting positions, natural point of aim, the six steps to firing an accurate shot, sling usage, shot analysis, inches-minutes-clicks and more will be covered. Safety is\ stressed, and all are welcome. This is not a competition, but a clinic to improve your marksmanship. Google Project Appleseed to get more info and to sign up. For questions, call John Dueker at 308-432-2265.
Blood Drive
RSVP is sponsoring a blood drive in Chadron at the United Methodist Church, on Thursday, April 25, from 11:15 a.m.-4:45 p.m. Go to bloodhero.com, click on Locate a Blood Drive and enter code Chadron or Crawford to sign up online or call Rachel at 432-3393. With the devastating storms across Nebraska, blood donations are down.
Chadron Meet & Greet
The Chadron Chamber of Commerce Ambassadors will have a Community Meet and Greet April 25 from 4:30-6:30 p.m. at the Bean Broker to provide an opportunity for individuals who are new to the community to mingle and meet other residents.
Norwesca Volunteer Day
Camp Norwesca is hosting a Volunteer Day May 4 starting at 9 a.m. at its location on Norwesca Road. Projects that need volunteers may include fence painting and repairs, hay wagon painting and repairs, spring cleaning and trimming trees and bushes. Lunch will be provided.
Community-wide Clean-up
Keep Chadron Beautiful is asking everyone who calls Chadron home to join the Great American Clean Up and volunteer for Chadron’s Community-Wide Cleanup.
The Cleanup will be on Saturday, April 27. Registration for volunteers will be from 9:00 to 12:00 noon at the Dawes County Courthouse. Do your part to help Chadron be a clean, green and beautiful community!
Customer Service Training
The Dawes County Travel Board and the Chadron Chamber of Commerce are working together to bring the Red Carpet Hospitality training to Chadron. The free training May 30 from 2-4:30 p.m. at the Holiday Inn Express is designed to train employees within the community on best customer service practices to meet the essential needs of customers as they visit and do business within the community. For more information, contact the Chadron Chamber of Commerce at 308-432-4401.
NCAP Vehicle Giveaway
Northwest Community Action Partnership has launched a vehicle giveaway event called “Give Hope a Ride.” A 2003 Suburban, in excellent condition, will be given away mid-May to a resident of either Dawes, Box Butte, Cherry, Sheridan or Sioux Counties.
This vehicle was generously given to NCAP for the purpose of helping a family in need of reliable transportation. Lack of a reliable vehicle can be a barrier to employment, school attendance, medical care, obtaining necessities, etc. and can have an adverse impact on a family or individuals ability to climb out of poverty.
Do you know of someone whose life could be changed with reliable transportation? Do you know an individual or family who lacks reliable transportation and faces adversity due to that fact? Applications are now available at www.ncap.info . Click on the GIVE HOPE A RIDE logo on the main page. Application deadline is April 30.
CCL Meeting
The Chadron chapter of the Citizens' Climate Lobby monthly meeting will be May 14 from 6:30-8 p.m. at the CCU Church at 370 Chadron Ave.
We will discuss local issues related to climate change and listen to a national call. Come at 6:20ish for a potluck dinner. All are welcome.
HAM Radio Club
The Pine Ridge Amateur Radio Club, a group of HAM radio operators, meets every Saturday at the Prairie Pines Lodge at 8 a.m. Anyone interested in joining the group can stop by or contact Ron Cashon at 430-3873.