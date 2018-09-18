Chadron Aviator’s Breakfast
There will be an Aviator's Breakfast Sept. 22 at the Chadron Municipal Airport from 7:30-10 a.m. This is an opportunity for some "hangar flying." Free will donations accepted. For more information, contact A&M Aviation at 308-432-8128.
Western Pool League Sign-ups
The Chadron Western Pool League is looking for new teams. Teams may sign up until Sept. 24. Substitutes are welcome all season. For more information, call Benjamin Rust at 308-430-0760, Jeremy Fry at 430-8715, or Randy Burk at 430-0747.
Cardinal Key Blood Drive
The Chadron State College Cardinal Key group will host a Red Cross blood drive Sept. 24 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sept. 25 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the Student Center Ballroom. Your support can help make this blood drive a success! Eligible donors will have a chance to make a difference in the lives of cancer patients, accident and burn victims and many other blood recipients in our area and across the nation. This is a community service project that is both easy and rewarding!
American Legion Auxiliary Meeting
The American Legion Auxiliary Unit 12 meets at 6 p.m. Sept. 24 at the Chadron American Legion, 123 Bordeaux Street in Chadron. All persons interesting in possibly joining the Auxiliary (as well as current members) are encouraged to attend. The Auxiliary Unit 12 meets on the fourth Monday of each month (except December) at the Chadron American Legion. For more information, call Auxiliary President Vicki Kotschwar at 308-432-3615.
Chadron Sharks Informational Meeting
There will be an informational meeting for the Chadron Sharks Swim Team and interested new members Sept. 25 at 5:30 p.m. at the Chadron Area Aquatics and Wellness Center. New this year: more pool time for practices, level placement testing, new website and an informational wall at the Aquatic Center. All practices will take place at the Aquatic Center.
Fort Robinson History Dig
Fort Robinson will host a community History Dig at Red Cloud Agency with professional History Nebraska archeologists Sept. 29-30. Meet the archeologist on Saturday evening and Sunday afternoon is free family fun day from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Contact Fort Robinson for more information. Minimum age requirement is 16 years old.
Harvest Fest
The fourth annual Chadron Harvest Fest is scheduled for Oct. 4 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the 200 block of Main Street. There will be local entertainment, a magic show, face painting, kids’ games and more. Attendees can also get involved in the Painted Pumpkin Contest by brining a painted pumpkin to the event. First place prizes will be awarded in four age groups. The Chadron Chamber of Commerce is still signing up vendors for the event. Space is free for Chamber members and $25 for non-Chamber members. Contact the Chamber of Commerce.
TeamMates Fundraiser planned
The Chadron chapter of TeamMates will host its Night on the Town Nov. 3 5:30 p.m. at the Chadron Arts Center. The evening will feature the music stylings of Fun Pianos! By 176 Keys and the Bar Flies, and there will be a silent auction. All proceeds will benefit the local chapter of TeamMates. Tickets are $35 each or $60 per couple (table of eight for $200) can be purchased from TeamMates board members, the Chadron High School office and Bean Broker.