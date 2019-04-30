Tax Deadlines
May 1, 2019, is the deadline for filing your depreciation schedule and the 2019 Personal Property Return without penalty and/or interest and to be eligible for a $10,000 value exemption.
Homestead Exemption Assistance
The Dawes County Assessor’s Office will be in Crawford on Wednesday, May 15, 2019 at the Senior Center, 406 2nd Street, to assist those wishing to file a Homestead Exemption Application. They will be available from 9 a.m. to noon and 1-3 p.m. to answer questions and assist in filing applications.
Dawes County Joint Planning/Kickstart Crawford
The next Dawes County Joint Planning/Kickstart Crawford meeting will be May 29 from 6-8 p.m. at the Crawford Community Center.
Free Fishing & Park Day
Free Fishing and Park Entry Day in Nebraska is May 18. Enjoy a Saturday of fishing or state park activities without the need to purchase a fishing or park entry permit for the day.
Free Fishing and Park Entry Day, held annually in Nebraska on the Saturday preceding Memorial Day weekend, means anyone can explore outdoor opportunities at any Nebraska state park, state recreation area or state historical park. Anglers must observe all fishing regulations. Camping, lodging and all other user fees still apply at state park areas.